Asia Declines, Eurozone Trades In Green While Crude Drops In Anticipation of US Fed Meet - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Tuesday, September 19, the U.S. stock markets closed lower, driven by risk-off sentiment, as the U.S. Federal Reserve began its highly anticipated two-day monetary policy meeting.

The U.S., housing starts dropped 11.3% in August to an annualized rate of 1.283 million, the lowest since June 2020, while building permits increased 6.9% to an annual rate of 1.543 million, the highest in 10 months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day 0.31% lower, ending at 34,517.73. The S&P 500 recorded a 0.22% decline, closing at 4,443.95. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.23% and ended the session at 13,678.19.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 concluded Wednesday's session down 0.73%, closing at 33,022.00, led by losses in the Precision Instruments, Electrical/Machinery, and Power sectors.

Japan recorded a trade deficit of ¥930.48 billion ($6.3 billion) in August, marking the largest decline in food exports to its Asian neighbor in approximately 12 years.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recorded a 0.46% decline and closed at 7,163.30, a record decline for the third consecutive day, with shares in the materials and energy sectors experiencing losses.

China's Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,108.57, down 0.52%, and Shenzhen CSI 300 slid 0.40%, ending at 3,705.69.

Honk Kong's Hang Seng Stock Exchange slid 0.49% to close at 17,887.00.

Eurozone at 05.45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index rose 0.60%.

Germany's DAX was up 0.64%.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.34%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.71%.

Commodities at 05.45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.03% at $89.56/bbl, and Brent was down 0.98% to $93.44/bbl.

Natural Gas fell 3.44% to $2.750.

Gold was trading lower by 0.12% at $1,951.35, Silver was up 0.25% to $23.517, and Copper gained 0.19% to $3.7542.

US Futures at 05.45 AM ET

Dow futures gained 0.16%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.16%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.15%.

Forex at 05.45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.13% to 105.07. USD/JPY gained 0.08% to 147.99, and USD/AUD slid 0.22% to 1.546.

Story continues

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Asia Declines, Eurozone Trades In Green While Crude Drops In Anticipation of US Fed Meet - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.