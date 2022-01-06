U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market Outlook Report 2021-2030 - Focus on Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.

The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 22,260 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 3,630 Million in the year 2015.

As the healthcare industry is growing online on a large scale, thus, digital advertising in the pharmaceutical sector is one of the easiest ways to meet prospects and advertise pharmaceutical products and services.

Factors such as the growing awareness for digital advertising amongst pharmaceutical companies, backed by the numerous benefits associate with the advertising method, such as cost-effectiveness and scalability, along with the increasing pharmaceutical industry in Asia are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by ad format, product type, category, platform, and by country. By platform, the market is segmented into mobile, desktop, and other platforms. Amongst these, in the year 2015, the mobile segment generated a revenue of near to USD 2600 Million. The segment is further expected to cross USD 16590 Million by the end of 2030.

By country, the Asia digital advertising in pharma market is segmented into Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia.

Amongst these, by the end of 2030, the market in Japan is anticipated to hold the second-largest revenue of about USD 4940 Million. In the year 2015, the market in the region generated a revenue of around USD 880 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders are

  • BBDO

  • AMICULUM Limited

  • WebHopers Infotech PVT. LTD.

  • The Ogilvy Group

  • WebFX

  • Amura Marketing Technologies

  • Medibrandox

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

2. Analyst Review

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Challenges
4.3. Trends
4.4. Opportunities

5. Industry Analysis
5.1. Regulatory and Standard Landscape
5.2. Industry risk analysis
5.3. Consumer Behavior Analysis

6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market

7. Spending Analysis on Pharma Medical Sales Representative

8. Spending Analysis on Pharma Product Advertising

9. Spending Analysis on Product Sales Incentives and Programs

10. Analysis on Pharma Companies

11. Competitive Positioning

12. Comparative Feature Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market
14.1. Market Overview - Market size (2015-2030)
14.2. Market Segmentation by:
14.2.1. Ad Format
14.2.1.1. Social Media Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.1.2. Native Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.1.3. Search Engine Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.1.4. Display Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.1.5. Video Advertising, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.1.6. Mobile Advertising, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.1.7. Banner Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.1.8. Other Ads, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.2. Product Type
14.2.2.1. Patent Medicine, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.2.2. Generic Medicine, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.3. Category
14.2.3.1. Prescription Drugs, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.3.2. OTC Drugs, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.4. Platform
14.2.4.1. Mobile, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.4.2. Desktop, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.4.3. Other Platforms, 2015-2030 (in USD Million)
14.2.5. Country
14.2.5.1. Singapore
14.2.5.2. Indonesia
14.2.5.3. Thailand
14.2.5.4. Malaysia
14.2.5.5. Vietnam
14.2.5.6. Philippines
14.2.5.7. Hong Kong
14.2.5.8. Taiwan
14.2.5.9. Japan
14.2.5.10. South Korea
14.2.5.11. Rest of Southeast Asia
14.2.5.12. Rest of Asia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b80u4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


