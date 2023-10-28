Asia Enterprises Holding (SGX:A55) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Asia Enterprises Holding (SGX:A55) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Asia Enterprises Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = S$5.4m ÷ (S$118m - S$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Asia Enterprises Holding has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asia Enterprises Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Asia Enterprises Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Asia Enterprises Holding is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 399% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Asia Enterprises Holding has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 0.7% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with Asia Enterprises Holding (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Asia Enterprises Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

