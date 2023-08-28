Asia Up, Europe Up, Commodities Up - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Friday, August 25, the U.S. markets closed higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Symposium speech, where he indicated a willingness to raise interest rates when necessary.

All key S&P 500 sectors increased, with consumer discretionary, technology, and energy as top gainers.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded with a 0.73% increase, closing at 34,346.90. The S&P 500 exhibited a rise of 0.67%, ending at 4,405.71. Likewise, the Nasdaq Composite experienced a gain of 0.94%, finishing the session at 13,590.65.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed Monday's session higher by 1.80% at 32,197.50. It surged the most in two months as investors rebounded from previous losses. Yet, tourism-linked stocks dropped due to concerns over China's seafood ban.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.63%, ending the session at 7,159.80. Encouraging retail figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday led to a 1.36% rise in consumer discretionary stocks, making them prominent gainers in the market.

China's Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,098.64, up 1.13%, Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 1.17% to close at 3,752.62.

Chinese stocks rose as the government lowered trading taxes and announced additional measures to revive its struggling capital markets.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.94%, closing at 18,120.50.

Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 0.54%.

The DAX index in Germany traded 0.42% higher, and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.62%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.07%.

Commodities at 05:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.56% at $80.28/bbl, and Brent was up 0.36% to $84.25/bbl.

Natural Gas was up 2.90% to $2.734.

Gold was trading higher by 0.07% at $1,941.15, Silver was down 0.13% to $24.303, and Copper rose 0.05% to $3.786.

US Futures at 05:30 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.21%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.23%.

Forex at 05:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.08% to 104.16. USD/JPY rose 0.11% to 146.56, while USD/AUD was down 0.02% at 1.5607.

