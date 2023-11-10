Asia And Europea Markets In Red, Crude Trades Above $75, Gold Trading Near $1,950 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Thursday, November 10th, the U.S. stock markets closed lower amid rising Treasury yields following a lackluster 30-year bond auction and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell highlighted the need for continued efforts to bring inflation back to its desired level, emphasizing that there is still a "long way to go" to get to the 2% target.

S&P 500's eight-day and the Nasdaq broke the nine-day winning streaks, the longest since November 2021.

S&P's all 11 sectors finished lower, with healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors leading the fall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.65% to 33,891.94, the S&P 500 slid 0.81% to 4,347.35, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.94%, ending the session at 13,521.45.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Friday's session lower by 0.16% at 32,568.11, led by losses in the Shipbuilding, Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic and Mining sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.55%, closing the session at 6,976.50, led by losses in the Utilities, Energy and Financials sectors.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.47% to close the session at 3,038.97, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 slipped 0.73%, closing at 3,586.49.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.87% and closed at 17,190.00.

Eurozone at 07:15 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was down 0.81%

Germany's DAX declined 0.68%.

France's CAC slid 1.03%.

European stocks dropped Friday amid rising bond yields following the Fed Chair's hawkish remarks, dampening hopes for an interest rate peak.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded lower by 1.30%.

Commodities at 06:15 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 1.28% at $76.71/bbl, and Brent was up by 0.92% at $80.75/bbl.

Natural Gas declined 0.56% to $3.024.

Gold was trading lower by 0.87% at $1952.15, Silver slipped 1.50% to $22.562, and Copper slid 0.77% to $3.6132.

US Futures at 06:15 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.65%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.81%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures slid 0.84%.

Forex at 06:15 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.13% to 105.78. USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 151.45, and AUD/USD rose 0.23% to 1.5742.

Asia And Europea Markets In Red, Crude Trades Above $75, Gold Trading Near $1,950 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

