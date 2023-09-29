Asia And Eurozone Markets Higher, Gold Flirts With $1,900 Level - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Thursday, September 28, the U.S. stock markets ended higher, driven by economic data and a pause in rising Treasury yields ahead of a crucial inflation report.

U.S. jobless claims edged up by 2,000 to 204,000, beating market expectations of 215,000. The second-quarter U.S. economic growth remained steady at an annualized rate of 2.1%, while the first-quarter expansion was revised to 2.2%.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, communication services climbed 1.2%, materials saw a 1% increase, and the rate-sensitive utilities sector continued to decline, falling by 2.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.35% at 33,666.34. The S&P 500 saw an increase of 0.59%, settling at 4,299.70, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83% to conclude at 13,201.28.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 concluded Friday’s session settling lower by 0.05% at 31,857.62, led by losses in marine transportation, iron and steel, and electric power and Gas sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34% and closed at 7,048.60

China Markets were closed for the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Stock Exchange rose 2.71% to close at 17,822.00, led by consumer cyclicals and real estate stocks.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 1.01%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.80%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.83%.

Eurozone inflation dropped to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, according to flash data released on Friday.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.77%, as data revealed that the British economy performed better since the onset of the pandemic than initially believed.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.72% at $92.39/bbl, and Brent gained 0.53% to $93.56/bbl.

Natural Gas was up by 0.41% to $2.957.

Gold was trading higher by 0.59% at $1,889.75, Silver rose 2.38% to $23.282, and Copper increased by 1.11% to $3.7485.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures gained 0.42%, S&P 500 futures were up by 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 futures increased by 0.61%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.49% to 105.70. USD/JPY fell 0.15% to 149.06, and AUD/USD decreased by 1.10% to 1.5388.

