U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,363.50
    +26.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,071.00
    +179.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,981.50
    +121.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.80
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    +1.22 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.60 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5380
    -0.0590 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    -1.03 (-5.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1820
    -0.0920 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,996.79
    +502.85 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.51
    +16.72 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,656.03
    +54.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,857.62
    -14.90 (-0.05%)
     

Asia And Eurozone Markets Higher, Gold Flirts With $1,900 Level - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Akanksha Bakshi
·2 min read

On Thursday, September 28, the U.S. stock markets ended higher, driven by economic data and a pause in rising Treasury yields ahead of a crucial inflation report.

U.S. jobless claims edged up by 2,000 to 204,000, beating market expectations of 215,000. The second-quarter U.S. economic growth remained steady at an annualized rate of 2.1%, while the first-quarter expansion was revised to 2.2%.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, communication services climbed 1.2%, materials saw a 1% increase, and the rate-sensitive utilities sector continued to decline, falling by 2.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.35% at 33,666.34. The S&P 500 saw an increase of 0.59%, settling at 4,299.70, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83% to conclude at 13,201.28.

Asian Markets Today

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 concluded Friday’s session settling lower by 0.05% at 31,857.62, led by losses in marine transportation, iron and steel, and electric power and Gas sectors.

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34% and closed at 7,048.60

  • China Markets were closed for the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Stock Exchange rose 2.71% to close at 17,822.00, led by consumer cyclicals and real estate stocks.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 600 index was up 1.01%.

  • Germany’s DAX gained 0.80%.

  • France’s CAC 40 rose 0.83%.

  • Eurozone inflation dropped to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, according to flash data released on Friday.

  • The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.77%, as data revealed that the British economy performed better since the onset of the pandemic than initially believed.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.72% at $92.39/bbl, and Brent gained 0.53% to $93.56/bbl.

  • Natural Gas was up by 0.41% to $2.957.

  • Gold was trading higher by 0.59% at $1,889.75, Silver rose 2.38% to $23.282, and Copper increased by 1.11% to $3.7485.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures gained 0.42%, S&P 500 futures were up by 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 futures increased by 0.61%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.49% to 105.70. USD/JPY fell 0.15% to 149.06, and AUD/USD decreased by 1.10% to 1.5388.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Asia And Eurozone Markets Higher, Gold Flirts With $1,900 Level - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.