Asia Eyes Muted Start for Stocks; Dollar Advances: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia headed for a relatively uneventful start to Thursday trading amid a lack of conviction with holiday closures and no fresh signals on the global economy. The dollar built on its recent rally.

Futures pointed to a flat start for shares in Tokyo, while Australian contracts inched higher even as the recent gains Down Under sent equities into technical overbought territory. U.S. stocks dipped overnight amid disappointing earnings in the tech sector and Treasuries held steady. The Australian dollar extended a decline that started Wednesday when the central bank signaled a shift to a neutral stance on interest rates.

Italian bonds earlier fell as investors lapped up new issuance, showing global demand for sovereign debt remains intact. Iron ore rallied toward $90 a metric ton after Brazil’s Vale SA raised further supply concerns.

There’s a lack of fresh impetus to extend the 2019 rally in risk assets ahead of meetings between U.S. and China on trade next week. In Washington, there was little progress on the domestic front with the deadline fast approaching for Congress to reach a deal on keeping the government open. Asia traders remain hamstrung with a dearth of activity as China and Hong Kong markets remain shut for Lunar New Year, though earnings keep rolling in for companies in Japan.

Elsewhere, crude bounced back above $53 a barrel in New York. Carmakers were weak in Europe after Daimler AG’s cautious tone reignited concern about global trade. The New Zealand dollar extended a decline after weaker-than-expected jobs data.

Among key events in the coming days:

Australian business confidence India’s central bank is expected to hold Thursday, but the Indian government has its thumb on the side of the scale with the minority of analysts who anticipate a 25-basis point cutEarnings season continues, with reports from NTT, Japan Tobacco, Subaru and Tata MotorsThe Bank of England sets policy China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam are closed

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.1 percent in Singapore. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The yen held at 109.98 per dollar. The offshore yuan dropped 0.2 percent to 6.7778 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3 percent Wednesday.The euro decreased 0.4 percent to $1.1366.The British pound slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2935.The Australian dollar tumbled 1.7 percent to 71.09 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 2.70 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 percent to $53.98 a barrel.Gold declined 0.7 percent to $1,306.64 an ounce.

