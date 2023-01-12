U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.50
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,096.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,465.25
    -11.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    +0.74 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.20
    +8.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.36 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +1.09 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0680
    -1.3570 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,158.83
    +697.89 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.00
    +17.29 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.46
    +45.48 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Asia Female Gamers Report 2022: Gamer Demographics, Behavior, Preferences, and Spending Analysis

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Gamers in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of female gamer demographics, behavior, preferences, and spending; and the growth drivers and trends that will impact the female market in Asia.

As the fastest-rising demographic in Asia's growing gaming markets, female gamers are transforming Asia's gaming landscape with ever greater influence on gaming trends and impact on revenue.

What's included:

  • Market size and potential

  • Demographics

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis on demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games

  • Esports and streaming

  • Top female teams, tournaments, pro gamers and streamers

  • Market comparisons

  • Markets: China, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Addressable Market and Market Potential

  • Market Share and Growth

  • Demographics

  • Platform Use

  • Time Spent Gaming

  • Spending on Games

  • In-Game Spending and Items

  • Gaming Locations

  • Reasons for Visiting icafes

  • Demographics by Country

  • Income Distribution by Country

  • Spending by Country

  • Platform Preferences

  • Genre Preferences

  • Decision Drivers

  • Time Spent Gaming by Country

  • Esports and Streaming Viewership

  • Top Female Game Streamers

  • Top Female Vtubers

  • Top Female Pro Gamers

  • Top Female Esports Teams

  • Top All Women Tournaments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jz9vh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories