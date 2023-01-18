Asia Female Gamers Report 2022: Complete Insights and Analysis of Asia's Female Gamers Across Games, e-sports, and Streaming Along with Market Size and Potential

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Female Gamers in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of female gamer demographics, behavior, preferences, and spending; and the growth drivers and trends that will impact the female market in Asia.

As the fastest-rising demographic in Asia's growing gaming markets, female gamers are transforming Asia's gaming landscape with ever greater influence on gaming trends and impact on revenue.

What's included:

Market size and potential

Demographics

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games

Esports and streaming

Top female teams, tournaments, pro gamers and streamers

Market comparisons

Markets: China, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Addressable Market and Market Potential

Market Share and Growth

Demographics

Platform Use

Time Spent Gaming

Spending on Games

In-Game Spending and Items

Gaming Locations

Reasons for Visiting icafes

Demographics by Country

Income Distribution by Country

Spending by Country

Platform Preferences

Genre Preferences

Decision Drivers

Time Spent Gaming by Country

Esports and Streaming Viewership

Top Female Game Streamers

Top Female Vtubers

Top Female Pro Gamers

Top Female Esports Teams

Top All Women Tournaments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iil3f5

