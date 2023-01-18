Asia Female Gamers Report 2022: Complete Insights and Analysis of Asia's Female Gamers Across Games, e-sports, and Streaming Along with Market Size and Potential
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Female Gamers in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of female gamer demographics, behavior, preferences, and spending; and the growth drivers and trends that will impact the female market in Asia.
As the fastest-rising demographic in Asia's growing gaming markets, female gamers are transforming Asia's gaming landscape with ever greater influence on gaming trends and impact on revenue.
What's included:
Market size and potential
Demographics
Qualitative and quantitative analysis on demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games
Esports and streaming
Top female teams, tournaments, pro gamers and streamers
Market comparisons
Markets: China, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Addressable Market and Market Potential
Market Share and Growth
Demographics
Platform Use
Time Spent Gaming
Spending on Games
In-Game Spending and Items
Gaming Locations
Reasons for Visiting icafes
Demographics by Country
Income Distribution by Country
Spending by Country
Platform Preferences
Genre Preferences
Decision Drivers
Time Spent Gaming by Country
Esports and Streaming Viewership
Top Female Game Streamers
Top Female Vtubers
Top Female Pro Gamers
Top Female Esports Teams
Top All Women Tournaments
