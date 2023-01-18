U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Asia Female Gamers Report 2022: Complete Insights and Analysis of Asia's Female Gamers Across Games, e-sports, and Streaming Along with Market Size and Potential

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Female Gamers in Asia" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a detailed analysis of female gamer demographics, behavior, preferences, and spending; and the growth drivers and trends that will impact the female market in Asia.

As the fastest-rising demographic in Asia's growing gaming markets, female gamers are transforming Asia's gaming landscape with ever greater influence on gaming trends and impact on revenue.

What's included:

  • Market size and potential

  • Demographics

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis on demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games

  • Esports and streaming

  • Top female teams, tournaments, pro gamers and streamers

  • Market comparisons

  • Markets: China, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Addressable Market and Market Potential

  • Market Share and Growth

  • Demographics

  • Platform Use

  • Time Spent Gaming

  • Spending on Games

  • In-Game Spending and Items

  • Gaming Locations

  • Reasons for Visiting icafes

  • Demographics by Country

  • Income Distribution by Country

  • Spending by Country

  • Platform Preferences

  • Genre Preferences

  • Decision Drivers

  • Time Spent Gaming by Country

  • Esports and Streaming Viewership

  • Top Female Game Streamers

  • Top Female Vtubers

  • Top Female Pro Gamers

  • Top Female Esports Teams

  • Top All Women Tournaments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iil3f5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

