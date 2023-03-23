U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.50
    +18.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,393.00
    +135.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,769.50
    +62.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.90
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.11
    -0.79 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.00
    +27.40 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.28 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5400
    -0.8440 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,362.33
    -885.21 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.53
    -19.41 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,400.37
    -66.24 (-0.24%)
     

Asia-focused digital mental health company ThoughtFull raises US$4 million in Pre-Series A round, led by Temasek-owned Sheares Healthcare Group

PR Newswire
·4 min read

This marks Sheares' first investment in mental healthcare across the region to close the gaps in the existing mental healthcare ecosystem

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtFull, Asia's first digital mental health company that provides seamless end-to-end mental healthcare for all, announced today that it has raised US$4 million in an oversubscribed pre-series A funding round, led by Sheares Healthcare Group, a wholly-owned healthcare entity of global investment firm, Temasek. Joining Sheares Healthcare in this round are returning investors, Vulpes Investment Management, The Hive Southeast Asia, as well as founding members of technology giants such as Grab, Zalora, and global private family offices.

ThoughtFull raises US$4 million in an oversubscribed Pre-Series A round, led by Temasek-owned Sheares Healthcare Group. (PRNewsfoto/ThoughtFull)
ThoughtFull raises US$4 million in an oversubscribed Pre-Series A round, led by Temasek-owned Sheares Healthcare Group. (PRNewsfoto/ThoughtFull)

Awareness around mental health and mental wellness solutions have increased. Employers are now prioritising mental and physical health as well as work-life balance initiatives as integral components of their return-to-worksite strategy following the pandemic[1]. However, systemic barriers such as disjointed mental health resources and a lack of mental health coverage in insurance policies across Asia inhibit employers' ability to evolve their well-being programs to meet employee needs.

ThoughtFull's digital platform, ThoughtFullChat, was developed in collaboration with global leading industry experts as well as local mental health professionals to address the challenges faced by traditional mental health systems which are struggling to meet the rise in demand across Asia. It is designed to meet the user's needs regardless of where they are in their mental wellbeing journey, offering self-care resources such as personalised content and progress tracking tools to professional support provided through video calls and text-based mental health coaching, which ThoughtFullChat pioneered in Asia. Each wellness tool on ThoughtFullChat is curated and verified by mental health professionals or global experts in these fields.

To address the gaps at a systemic level, ThoughtFull was the first in the region to partner with insurers such as AIA Malaysia in 2022 to provide their corporate customers with end-to-end mental health support as part of AIA's Corporate Solutions portfolio. This ground-breaking policy covers corporate employees' mental wellbeing needs across the spectrum from self-directed tools to 1-on-1 virtual as well as in-person therapy and treatments with mental health professionals. They have since launched similar propositions with FWD, to scale affordable mental healthcare across Hong Kong and Thailand.

ThoughtFull has seen 30 times of revenue growth since launch. The platform's mental health professional network has grown to 57 locations across Asia, and its user base now covers 95 locations worldwide.

"ThoughtFull's approach to scaling seamless, end-to-end mental healthcare aligns with Sheares' mission to invest in companies that are shaping the future of healthcare through innovative and patient-focused care. Their successive payor partnerships clearly indicate the demand for their proposition and attest to the strength of their team. ThoughtFull is taking meaningful steps to close the gaps in today's mental health ecosystem and we are excited to partner them on their journey," said Khoo Ee Ping, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Sheares Healthcare.

ThoughtFull plans to use the funds to further scale its business across Asia and deepen its product offering across the end-to-end spectrum. The company also plans to conduct further clinical research around the region to provide more Asia-focused insights for personalised mental healthcare.

Joan Low, Founder and CEO of ThoughtFull said: "Sheares Healthcare is one of the leading healthcare investors globally and we are excited to be partnering with them to advance Asia's mental health ecosystem to the next level. Building on the work we do with healthcare professionals, employers, and insurers, we are yet another step closer to realizing our vision to empower everyone to make mental health a priority everyday by bringing seamless end-to-end care to all."

About ThoughtFull

ThoughtFull is Asia's first digital mental health company that provides seamless end-to-end mental healthcare for all. Its vision is to empower everyone to make mental health a priority every day. Through its digital platform, ThoughtFullChat, individuals are empowered to access personalised mental healthcare across the end-to-end gamut of needs from preventive to curative and crisis all through their phone. ThoughtFull also powers the mental health ecosystem through its provider-facing platform, ThoughtFullChat Pro, that enables certified mental health professionals to scale their digital practice in an insights-based and data-driven manner. ThoughtFull partners closely with corporations, insurers, and healthcare professionals in the region to bring seamless, end-to-endmental health solutions for users in Asia.

For more information about ThoughtFull, please visit https://thoughtfull.world

[1]13th Annual Employer-Sponsored Health & Well-Being Survey from Fidelity Investments® and Business Group on Health

(PRNewsfoto/ThoughtFull)
(PRNewsfoto/ThoughtFull)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asia-focused-digital-mental-health-company-thoughtfull-raises-us4-million-in-pre-series-a-round-led-by-temasek-owned-sheares-healthcare-group-301779393.html

SOURCE ThoughtFull

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • CDC Rings Alarm About Deadly Fungus. 6 Things to Know.

    The number of infections from the Candida Auris fungus, which can be deadly for people who are already sick, is small but rapidly growing.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Here's Why You Should Add Novo (NVO) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Novo (NVO), a top-ranked stock at present, enjoys a strong foothold in the Diabetes Care market with increasing market shares driven by Rybelsus, Ozempic and Victoza's strong performance.

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike

    Moderna’s CEO on Wednesday defended a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price, but he also said the drugmaker will work to ensure patients continue paying nothing at drugstores or clinics. Stephane Bancel told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the drugmaker will charge a list price of around $130 per dose for the vaccine in the U.S. More than 270 million doses of Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets W

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • SEC Warns Coinbase of Potential Securities Charges

    Coinbase Global said the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent the company a "Wells Notice."

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Gilead (GILD) Announces OS Data on Yescarta From ZUMA-7 Study

    Gileads Yescarta shows statistically significant improvement in overall survival for initial treatment of R/R LBCL patients versus historical standard of care in curative setting.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.