Asian Stocks Trade Flat; Dollar Holds Advance: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened mixed Wednesday as an extension of the post-Christmas advance in U.S. equities overnight failed to give any impetus to a regional trading session hit by Lunar New Year closures. Treasuries held steady and the dollar retained its gains.

Japanese shares eked out small gains, while stocks in Sydney were little changed. The S&P 500 Index posted a fifth day of gains on Tuesday as technology shares offset a decline for financials. Earnings and economic data were mixed, giving investors little to trade on ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to the nation. Oil held losses below $54 a barrel.

The State of the Union address may bring particular focus from financial markets should Trump signal any detail on the outlook for foreign trade. Global equities are getting close to levels not seen since November, in part spurred by the Federal Reserve’s tilt toward a neutral policy stance. Further clues on what 2019 holds may come Wednesday from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s first public comments following the January meeting and interest-rate decision.

“We are in a lull with some of the data, where we won’t really know how the economy is going until we start to get to March,” Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV from Moscow. There remains uncertainty on “what the administration’s trade policy is going to be, how the Fed is going to move forward from here with its rate policy, and then of course how corporate earnings and GDP growth is coming in.”

Earlier, European equities climbed as profit estimates at BP Plc topped estimates. Pemex bonds jumped after Mexico’s president said he’ll announce extraordinary measures to support the oil firm.

In currency markets, the euro struggled as disappointing data from Italy hung over the region, while sterling remained lower following a weak services report.Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Among key events in the coming days:

Markets are closed in China, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and also in New ZealandEarnings season continues, with reports from Twitter, BNP Paribas, MetLife and Societe GeneraleTrump delivers a delayed State of the Union address Tuesday evening Central banks in India and the U.K. set rates this week

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index was up 0.2 percent as of 9:08 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were flat. Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed. The S&P 500 Index gained 0.5 percent to a two-month high Tuesday.

Currencies

The yen held at 109.93 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7603 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The euro was at $1.1406 after dipping 0.3 percent Tuesday.The British pound bought $1.2954.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 2.70 percent.Australia’s 10-year government bond yield held at 2.25 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.2 percent to $53.79 a barrel.Gold was at $1,315.13 an ounce.

