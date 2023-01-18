Asia Gaming Market Overview Package 2022: 10 Country Reports - High Consumer Demand for Games, e-Sports, Tournaments, and Streaming

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Games Market - 10 Report Package" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A 10 report package, plus an Asia-10 regional overview report.

What you'll learn from these reports:

Asia is the most important region for gaming in the world, representing a major opportunity for game developers and publishers, hardware and device makers, infrastructure providers, and investors.

High consumer demand for games, esports, tournaments, and streaming, coupled with growing disposable income, improvements in infrastructure, and investment by multinational companies and country governments have set the stage for strong continued growth.

However, each market's different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region.

Markets:

Chinese Taipei

India

Indonesia

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Each Asia market report includes:

Market model and 5 year forecast through 2026

Results of our survey of more than 5,500 gamers.

Top games

Top publishers

Trends

Market developments

Local market updates

Esports

Esports tournaments

Esports teams and sponsors

Regulatory overview

PC ownership

Impact of gaming on PC purchase

PC brand and spending

PC accessory brand

PC game spending and payment methods

PC gaming hours

Console

Top PC games

Internet cafes

Mobile games spending

Top mobile games

Mobile gaming behavior

App stores

Mobile payments

70+ slides

Key takeaways from the analysis:

The publisher projects the Asia-10 PC and the mobile game market will generate US$35.9 billion in 2022, reaching US$41.4 billion in 2026

Gamers are increasing at a much faster rate than revenue. The research team projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile gamers will total 788.7 million in 2022, reaching 1.06 billion in 2026

The publisher has slightly lowered the forecast for 2022 from what was projected for the year 2021. This is due to the challenging global macroeconomic environment, regulatory impact, and underperformance in growth areas such as blockchain gaming, cloud gaming and metaverse. The lower forecast for 2022 will impact growth rates through 2026

India, Thailand, and the Philippines are the fastest-growing markets for games revenue and the number of gamers

Japan and Korea are the most mature markets in the Asia-10 region, accounting for over 77%?of revenue. For 2022, Japan's games revenue is down 2.6% YoY and Korea's is flat.

India is the second largest gamer base in the world, with 396.4 million gamers, making up 50.2% of all gamers in Asia-10. India is also the fastest growing market with a 5-year growth rate of 21% for revenue

Other growth drivers include:

Esports, which returned as a medal sport in 2022's Southeast Asia Games, solidifying the inclusion of esports as an official sport in the region

5G, which saw impressive rollouts in many markets, with Singapore, Korea, Japan, and Chinese Taipei having far better 5G coverage compared to last year

Lower GPU prices and greater console availability

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajv5y6

