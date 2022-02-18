U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Asia Globex (Global Exhibition) Market Report 2021: Assessment and Outlook to 2023

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Globex Asia 2021: The Exhibition Organising Market - Assessment and Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globex is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.

What can you expect?

A 180-page report with individual country analysis on:

  • China

  • Hong Kong

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Southeast Asia (Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam)

Contents

The in-depth analysis on each of the above countries includes:

  • Summary

  • Market size and forecast

  • Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

  • Sector split

  • Competitive dynamic

  • Venues

  • Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

Convenient online access

  • Easy-to-access and easy-to-browse interactive PDFs

  • Up to 3 user licenses

Each Country Analysis Includes:

  • Summary

  • Market size and forecast

  • Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

  • Sector split

  • Competitive dynamic

  • Venues

  • Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

Countries Covered

  • China

  • Hong Kong

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Macau

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Thailand

  • The Philippines

  • Vietnam



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11kglu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


