Asia Globex (Global Exhibition) Market Report 2021: Assessment and Outlook to 2023
Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Globex Asia 2021: The Exhibition Organising Market - Assessment and Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globex is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.
What can you expect?
A 180-page report with individual country analysis on:
China
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Southeast Asia (Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam)
Contents
The in-depth analysis on each of the above countries includes:
Summary
Market size and forecast
Visitor and exhibitor dynamic
Sector split
Competitive dynamic
Venues
Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)
Convenient online access
Easy-to-access and easy-to-browse interactive PDFs
Up to 3 user licenses
Each Country Analysis Includes:
Countries Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11kglu
