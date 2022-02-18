Asia Globex (Global Exhibition) Market Report 2021: Assessment and Outlook to 2023

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Globex Asia 2021: The Exhibition Organising Market - Assessment and Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globex is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.



What can you expect?

A 180-page report with individual country analysis on:

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Southeast Asia (Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam)

Contents

The in-depth analysis on each of the above countries includes:

Summary

Market size and forecast

Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

Sector split

Competitive dynamic

Venues

Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

Convenient online access

Easy-to-access and easy-to-browse interactive PDFs

Up to 3 user licenses

Each Country Analysis Includes:

Countries Covered





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11kglu

