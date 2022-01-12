U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.00
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,157.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,829.75
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.80
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.51
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3430
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,565.14
    +452.17 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.28
    +17.86 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,748.21
    +525.73 (+1.86%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Closes Financing to Proceed with Research Activities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("Asia Green" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA) announced today that it has closed the previously announced financing arrangement with a director of the Company. The funds raised under this arrangement will be used for the purpose of addressing certain expenses tied to ongoing research activities being conducted or which may be commenced by the Company pursuant to the terms of its technology licensing agreements with InPlanta Biotechnology Ltd. ("InPlanta"), Pathway RX Inc. ("Pathway") and Swysh Inc. ("Swysh"). The proceeds will be applied to facilitate certain research programs that are or may be undertaken jointly with Asia Green's technology partners, or to advance those programs the Company is developing with its regional and academic partners in SE Asia.

The Company obtained a loan $150,000.00 that is secured by the grant of a convertible debenture in the name of the lender (the "Debenture"), who is a director and related party. The Debenture carries an interest rate of 12% and is convertible at any time after the date of issue at the option of the lender into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). The Debenture is fully transferable, and, after 24 months following the date of issue, if the Common Shares trade at or above $0.25, based on the trailing 30-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares traded on the CSE, the Company will have the right, exercisable within 10 business days of the end of the trading period, to require the automatic conversion of the Debenture at the Conversion Price by giving the holder 10 business days' prior written notice. The Debenture is repayable on demand on 10 business days' notice to the Company in the event of a change of control of the Company.

The proposed subscription by a director of the company for the debenture offering and the equity private placement constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and the policies of the exchange. For such participation, the company will be relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that the company is not listed on a specified stock exchange and that, at the time the offerings are agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves an interested party (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the offerings, will exceed 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. No special committee was established in connection with the offerings. The board of directors of the company has approved the debenture and equity offerings and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director in relation to the debenture or equity offering (other than the abstention of the director as required pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta)). The material change report to be filed in relation to the debenture and equity offering will not be not filed at least 21 days prior to the completion of the debenture and equity offerings as contemplated by MI 61-101. The company believes that this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the completion of the debenture offering will occur shortly before the issuance of this news release and the filing of such material change report.

About Asia Green:

Asia Green is an early-stage international bio-technology company focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business is centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of license agreements with InPlanta, Swysh and Pathway.

For further information, contact:

David Pinkman
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 863-6034

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that any product produced pursuant to the terms of its license agreements has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronovirus), migraine conditions or any other medical condition at this time.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Asia Green Biotechnology Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683083/Asia-Green-Biotechnology-Corp-Closes-Financing-to-Proceed-with-Research-Activities

Recommended Stories

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the Chinese e-commerce giant, were moving higher today on several news items, the biggest of which was a bullish analyst rating. Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD stock with a buy rating and a price target of $100, which represents 44% upside from the stock's closing price yesterday. It represents the company's first brick-and-mortar foray into Europe, opening up a huge market for JD.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Why Is AMC Stock Falling for the 5th Month in a Row?

    Shares of the movie theater have fallen 16% though just six trading days in 2022. It doesn't have to end badly for AMC.

  • Rivian: No Pain, No Gain

    Rivian (RIVN) stock quickly grabbed the headlines following its November IPO; shares surged out the gate but have since retreated by 50% from the early highs. For those investors who thought the EV startup was well-positioned and connected to ride off into the sunset with the EV spoils in the trunk, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas would like a word. “Rivian investors need to keep near term expectations managed,” said the 5-star analyst. “To Rivian investors thinking that the road to 1 million units

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.