Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62–103

·2 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("Asia Green" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA) reports that further to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2022 relating to the issuance of a $150,000 (Cdn.) convertible debenture ("Debenture") to Mr. Johannes J. Kingma ("Kingma"), a director and related party of the Company and in accordance with regulatory requirements, assuming the conversion of the Debenture issued to Kingma, in addition to common shares currently held directly and indirectly and the exercise of stock options held by Kingma, would own and control approximately 17,273,533 common shares of the Company, which represents 43.51% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares after such conversion and exercise.

The securities acquired by Kingma are held for investment purposes. In the future, Kingma may increase or decrease his respective ownership of securities of the Company from time to time depending upon the business and future market conditions.

A copy of the early warning report filed pursuant to Regulation 62-103 may be obtained on SEDAR.

About Asia Green:

Asia Green is an early stage international bio-technology company focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business is centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of license agreements with InPlanta, Swysh and Pathway.

For further information, contact:
David Pinkman
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 863-6034

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that any product produced pursuant to the terms of its license agreements has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronovirus), migraine conditions or any other medical condition at this time.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Asia Green Biotechnology Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684515/Asia-Green-Biotechnology-Corp-Early-Warning-Report-Issued-Pursuant-to-National-Instrument-62103

