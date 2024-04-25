Asia’s Hawks Get Put on Alert After Indonesia’s Shock Rate Hike

Claire Jiao, Catherine Bosley and Katia Dmitrieva
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking for the next policy domino to fall in Asia amid an escalating campaign against a resurgent dollar, after Indonesia used a surprise interest rate hike to defend the rupiah.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currencies of Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines and India are all trading within sight of multi-year lows, raising the odds for local authorities to take firmer action to stem the slide. Won and ringgit swaps, for example, are already pricing in a less dovish stance by the two local central banks.

Indonesia’s unexpected monetary tightening this week demonstrates the precarious position of central banks as they grapple with the outlook of higher-for-longer US interest rates. Policymakers across Asia must choose between damping economic growth or protecting exchange rates that are in free-fall.

“The surprise hike by Indonesia’s central bank will certainly let other EM central bankers sit up straight,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Even as inflation has normalized across much of Asia, the specter of further dollar strength is keeping central bankers in the region on the defensive.”

While China has been contending with a housing crisis, lackluster growth and a weak yuan for months, countries like the Philippines also started the year with the prospect of rate cuts. But the picture shifted after sticky US inflation prompted traders to push back bets on the timing of policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

The prospect of a less dovish Fed means the pick up in US yields relative to Asia may remain high, likely spurring a withdrawal of global funds from the region and driving down local currencies. As such, India is set for its first month of debt outflows in more than a year, while Thailand and Indonesia are also recording net fixed income withdrawals.

Both Japan and Taiwan raised interest rates in March, though their currencies have since declined. The yen weakened beyond 155 per dollar for the first time in more than three decades this week, fueling risks of intervention by authorities.

The Bank of Thailand said Wednesday that the decision earlier this month to keep rates steady provides policymakers options to deal with unexpected global and domestic challenges.

In the Philippines, authorities risk missing their 2%-4% inflation target for the third straight year in 2024. The country may be forced to delay rate cuts should the peso weaken further, its finance secretary told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

The Reserve Bank of India similarly struck a hawkish tone at its April policy review, with economists pushing back their expectations for rate cuts, given growth rates of above 8%.

Policymakers are already resorting to other methods to stem the exchange-rate slide, from verbal warnings in South Korea to pleas by officials in Malaysia and Indonesia for companies to convert their overseas earnings. India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam have all intervened to defend their currencies.

“Not every central bank will use policy rates to support their currencies,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. “It depends on whether the economy is able to withstand higher interest rates. There are other ways to support currencies.”

--With assistance from Marcus Wong, Harry Suhartono, Anup Roy and Matthew Burgess.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Keeps Traders on Intervention Alert After Yen Pierces 155

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese officials rolled out further warnings on the yen after the currency slumped through the 155 mark against the dollar, leaving market players on edge ahead of a central bank meeting and US economic data that may trigger further moves.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late H

  • South Korea’s Economic Growth Beats Forecast in Relief for Yoon

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s economic growth accelerated to a pace faster than the most optimistic forecasts last quarter, dimming prospects for a near-term interest-rate cut and offering belated relief to President Yoon Suk Yeol after an election setback that threatens his policy initiatives.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push I

  • VinFast chief planning to invest another $1 billion of his fortune in EV maker

    Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong said on Thursday he had plans to support Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle maker VinFast with an additional $1 billion from his own fortune, and was also considering listings for other companies he owns. Speaking at a shareholder meeting of Vingroup, the conglomerate he chairs, Vuong said he could further expand investments in loss-making VinFast after he and Vingroup had poured into the company $11.4 billion as of the end of last year. Vuong is also the chief executive officer of VinFast.

  • McKinsey faces US criminal probe over opioids work, sources say

    McKinsey & Co is under criminal investigation in the United States over allegations that the consulting firm played a key role in fueling the opioid epidemic, with federal prosecutors homing in on its work advising OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers, three people familiar with the matter said. The consulting firm and the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. The probe is focused on whether McKinsey engaged in a criminal conspiracy when advising Purdue and other pharmaceutical manufacturers on marketing strategies to boost sales of prescription painkillers that led to widespread addiction and fatal overdoses, two of the people said.

  • Ford tops Q1 earnings expectations, sees full-year profit 'tracking to high-end' of guidance

    Ford reported first quarter results after the bell that beat expectations on Wednesday, with its changing product game plan front and center along with its focus on gas and hybrid offerings.

  • Jefferies CEO Sells $65 Million of Shares to Purchase Yacht

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler sold $65 million of shares in his investment bank partly to buy a present for himself — a yacht.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapFlorida’s Home Insurance Industry May

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Analysts reset Microsoft stock price targets ahead of highly anticipated earnings

    Microsoft, which overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company earlier this year, is looking to cement its AI market leadership.

  • Analysts reboot Amazon stock price target ahead of earnings

    This is what could happen next to Amazon shares.

  • Meta stock plummets 15% after second quarter outlook disappoints

    Meta reported its Q1 earnings after the bell, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom, but a disappointing Q2 forecast sent shares falling.