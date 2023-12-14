Asia Joins Global Rally as Stocks, Bonds Up on Fed: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asia joined a global rally in stocks and bonds on signs the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year, reigniting a bullish pulse across markets as inflation eases.
Most Read from Bloomberg
JPMorgan Is in a Fight Over Its Client’s Lost $50 Million Fortune
Citigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to Encourage Staff Departures
A global gauge of stocks gained for a sixth straight session as Australian and South Korean shares opened higher. Japan equities underperformed the region, partly weighed down by a strong yen. The gains followed a rally on Wall Street that pushed the S&P 500 to the highest level in nearly two years. Apple Inc shares touched a new high, helping push the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record. US futures advanced in early Asian trading.
Those moves followed dovish signs from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, which held rates steady but indicated through its “dot plot” that officials anticipate cutting rates 75 basis points in 2024 — a sharper pace of cuts than indicated in September.
“The Fed has delivered an early Christmas present to markets,” said Kellie Wood, deputy head of fixed income at Schroders Plc in Sydney. “The next move is a cut and markets are now anticipating a faster and sharper easing cycle.” Wood anticipates “strong performance across all markets,” on Thursday in a broad risk-on rally.
Treasuries extended gains in Asian trading, after rising sharply in the previous session, with 10-year yields falling below 4% for the first time since August. Swap contracts show bets of 140 basis points of easing in the next 12 months. Australian and New Zealand bonds tracked the moves.
Slowing producer-price gains as energy costs fell in a report released prior to the Fed meeting. That follows Tuesday’s consumer price data that showed a decrease in the annual rate of inflation — further signs that prices are trending back toward the Fed’s target.
READ: Wall Street Traders Go All-In on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024
Dollar Weakness
A gauge of dollar strength slipped after the move in yields, sending the yen higher. Japan’s currency strengthened to levels not seen since August and advanced further early Thursday. The South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit strengthened more than 1% against the greenback in a sign of strength among emerging markets currencies.
“A textbook dovish pivot response in stocks and the US dollar should bode well for Asian equities,” said Chamath De Silva, a senior fund manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney. “The exception might be Japan, which will have to deal with big yen strength”
Following the Fed meeting, DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach predicted on CNBC that the 10-year Treasury yield could fall to the low 3% range by next year as bonds rally. Others, including respondents to Bloomberg’s latest Instant Markets Live Pulse survey, see modest gains for stocks and bonds next year and highlighted the prospect that Fed easing may not be as aggressive as markets are now expecting.
READ: Investors See Asian Stocks, Bonds and Currencies Boosted by Fed
Elsewhere, the Aussie dollar extended advances after the nation’s jobless rate rose to the highest level in 1-1/2 years in November. Monetary decisions of the Philippines and Taiwan are due later Thursday.
Investors in the region will also be gauging the impact of news that Country Garden Holdings Co.’s onshore unit had repaid an 800 million yuan ($111 million) bond due Wednesday — an unexpected move for the distressed developer to avoid its first default on a local yuan bond.
West Texas Intermediate, the US crude benchmark, edged higher but remained around $70. Bitcoin held to a muted advance to trade close to $43,000, and gold was steady above $2,000 per Troy ounce.
Key events this week:
European Central Bank policy meeting followed by news conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde, Thursday
Bank of England policy meeting, Thursday
Swiss National Bank policy meeting, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, retail sales, business inventories, Thursday
China 1-yr MLF rate and volume, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, jobless rate, Friday
Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday
US industrial production, Empire manufacturing, S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:45 a.m. Tokyo time
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%
Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%
Japan’s Topix fell 1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.6%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0892
The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 142.57 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1385 per dollar
The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6687
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $42,713.99
Ether fell 0.2% to $2,256.1
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.00%
Japan’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.635%
Australia’s 10-year yield declined 19 basis points to 4.09%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $69.87 a barrel
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,036.61 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Georgina McKay and Matthew Burgess.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
SBF’s Lawyer Says His Client Was the ‘Worst’ Ever Under Cross Examination
Vanguard Is Closer Than Ever to Ending BlackRock’s ETF Reign
Rate-Cut Pivot Can’t Come Soon Enough for Debt-Strapped Companies
How the Biggest Boutique Fitness Company Turned Suburban Moms Into Bankrupt Franchisees
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.