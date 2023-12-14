Asia Joins Global Rally as Stocks, Bonds Up on Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia joined a global rally in stocks and bonds on signs the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year, reigniting a bullish pulse across markets as inflation eases.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A global gauge of stocks gained for a sixth straight session as Australian and South Korean shares opened higher. Japan equities underperformed the region, partly weighed down by a strong yen. The gains followed a rally on Wall Street that pushed the S&P 500 to the highest level in nearly two years. Apple Inc shares touched a new high, helping push the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record. US futures advanced in early Asian trading.

Those moves followed dovish signs from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, which held rates steady but indicated through its “dot plot” that officials anticipate cutting rates 75 basis points in 2024 — a sharper pace of cuts than indicated in September.

“The Fed has delivered an early Christmas present to markets,” said Kellie Wood, deputy head of fixed income at Schroders Plc in Sydney. “The next move is a cut and markets are now anticipating a faster and sharper easing cycle.” Wood anticipates “strong performance across all markets,” on Thursday in a broad risk-on rally.

Treasuries extended gains in Asian trading, after rising sharply in the previous session, with 10-year yields falling below 4% for the first time since August. Swap contracts show bets of 140 basis points of easing in the next 12 months. Australian and New Zealand bonds tracked the moves.

Slowing producer-price gains as energy costs fell in a report released prior to the Fed meeting. That follows Tuesday’s consumer price data that showed a decrease in the annual rate of inflation — further signs that prices are trending back toward the Fed’s target.

Story continues

READ: Wall Street Traders Go All-In on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024

Dollar Weakness

A gauge of dollar strength slipped after the move in yields, sending the yen higher. Japan’s currency strengthened to levels not seen since August and advanced further early Thursday. The South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit strengthened more than 1% against the greenback in a sign of strength among emerging markets currencies.

“A textbook dovish pivot response in stocks and the US dollar should bode well for Asian equities,” said Chamath De Silva, a senior fund manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney. “The exception might be Japan, which will have to deal with big yen strength”

Following the Fed meeting, DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach predicted on CNBC that the 10-year Treasury yield could fall to the low 3% range by next year as bonds rally. Others, including respondents to Bloomberg’s latest Instant Markets Live Pulse survey, see modest gains for stocks and bonds next year and highlighted the prospect that Fed easing may not be as aggressive as markets are now expecting.

READ: Investors See Asian Stocks, Bonds and Currencies Boosted by Fed

Elsewhere, the Aussie dollar extended advances after the nation’s jobless rate rose to the highest level in 1-1/2 years in November. Monetary decisions of the Philippines and Taiwan are due later Thursday.

Investors in the region will also be gauging the impact of news that Country Garden Holdings Co.’s onshore unit had repaid an 800 million yuan ($111 million) bond due Wednesday — an unexpected move for the distressed developer to avoid its first default on a local yuan bond.

West Texas Intermediate, the US crude benchmark, edged higher but remained around $70. Bitcoin held to a muted advance to trade close to $43,000, and gold was steady above $2,000 per Troy ounce.

Key events this week:

European Central Bank policy meeting followed by news conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde, Thursday

Bank of England policy meeting, Thursday

Swiss National Bank policy meeting, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, business inventories, Thursday

China 1-yr MLF rate and volume, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, jobless rate, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US industrial production, Empire manufacturing, S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:45 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix fell 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0892

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 142.57 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1385 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6687

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $42,713.99

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,256.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.00%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.635%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 19 basis points to 4.09%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $69.87 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,036.61 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Georgina McKay and Matthew Burgess.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.