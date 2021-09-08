U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.00
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,971.00
    -120.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.75
    -32.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.70
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.71
    +0.36 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.21
    +2.80 (+17.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2250
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,110.82
    -5,111.17 (-9.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.24
    -190.71 (-13.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.89
    -80.48 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market Report 2021-2027: Focus on China, Singapore, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Grade (1-5, 6- 9, 10-12), Application, Type, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia K-12 AST Market was valued at USD 242.43 Billion in the year 2020.

The propelling factors for the growth of the online platform include the rising burden of test preparation, technological advancements for education industry, rising awareness and initiatives about after school tutoring. After school tutoring industry is differentiated from the private-school sector as its existence depends on the mainstream education system and it does not stand alone as an independent educational activity.

The K-12 AST market is propelling, driven by long-term socioeconomic forces. Tutoring is now widespread in many parts of the world, including the developing countries, while it appears to be highest in East Asian countries. After school tutoring is now an important phenomenon in many countries of different size, level of economic development, political institutions, or geographical locations. In some cases, spending on after school tutoring approaches the level of spending on the formal public system.

To the extent that potential future waves of COVID-19 disrupt school operations and semester schedules in China and in other parts of Asia, all education providers face operational challenges with respect to continuing to offer online courses and effective service to students and tutors. Any reduction in effective income of after school tutoring industry resulting from a worsening economy still under COVID-19's influence may also lessen demand for education services or put price pressure on education services.

The major players are providing affordable, efficient with new technology after school tutoring and academic study material through different platform for many students in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of Asia K-12 AST Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The report analyses the Asia K-12 AST Market by value (USD Billion).

  • The report analyses the K-12 AST Market by Grade- 1 to 5, 6 to 9, 10 to 12.

  • The report analyses the K-12 AST Market by Application- Subject Specific, English.

  • The report analyses the K-12 AST Market by Type- Online, Offline.

  • The Asia K-12 AST Market has been analysed By Country (China, Singapore, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by grade, by application, by type, by country.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope & Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. K-12 AST market: An Introduction

4. Asia K-12 AST Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on K-12 AST market
4.3 Asia K-12 AST market: Growth & Forecast
4.4 Asia K-12 AST Market: Prominent Companies

5. Asia K-12 AST market Segmentation Analysis
5.1 Asia K-12 AST market segmentation, by Grade (Value)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of k-12 AST market: By Grade (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By 1 to 5- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By 6 to 9- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 By 10 to 12- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Competitive Scenario of Asia K-12 AST market: By Application (2020 & 2026)
6.2 By Subject Specific- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.3 By English- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Asia K-12 AST market Segmentation, By Type (Value)
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Asia k-12 AST market: By Type (2020 & 2026)
7.2 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.3 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Asia K-12 AST market: Country Analysis
8.1 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia K-12 AST Market- By Country, By Value
8.2 Competitive Scenario of Asia k-12 AST market: By Country (2020 & 2026)

9. Asia K-12 AST market Dynamics
9.1 Asia K-12 AST market Drivers
9.2 Asia K-12 AST market Restraints
9.3 Asia K-12 AST market Trends

10. Market Attractiveness
10.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST market - By Grade (Year 2026)
10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST market - By Application (Year 2026)
10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST market - By Type (Year 2026)
10.4 Market Share of Leading Global Companies
10.5 SWOT Analysis- Asia K-12 AST market
10.6 Porter Five Force Analysis- Asia K-12 AST market

11. Asia K-12 AST market: Merger & Acquisitions

12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
13.1 New Oriental Education and Technology Group
13.2 TAL Education Group
13.3 Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd.
13.4 China Online Education Group
13.5 GSX Techedu Inc.
13.6 OneSmart International Education Group Limited
13.7 China Distance Education Holdings Limited
13.8 China Beststudy Education Group
13.9 RISE Education Cayman Ltd
13.10 Puxin Limited
13.11 Byju's
13.12 Vedantu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3drfxt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, Bitcoin would need to return to $50,000 levels to restore confidence. A return to sub-$45,000 would test investor resilience…

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Toyota and BMW Are Auto Industry’s Contrarian Investors

    While General Motors and Volkswagen are betting the farm on electric vehicles, Toyota and BMW have stressed the importance of transition technologies and wider decarbonization measures in the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • BHP signs partnership deal with billionaire-backed AI explorer KoBold

    BHP Group will team up with billionaire-backed AI exploration firm KoBold Metals to look for battery minerals like copper and nickel in Australia and other global locations, the companies said on Wednesday. Privately held KoBold uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to hunt for raw materials. Its principal investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund backed by Microsoft's Bill Gates, Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

  • Oil climbs on slow return of U.S. supply after Hurricane Ida

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by a slow production restart in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and resumption of refining activities, although the gains were capped by a stronger dollar and concerns about the impact of rising coronavirus infections. "The market is ... weighing up the impact of ongoing delays to the resumption of operations in the Gulf of Mexico," ANZ Research analysts said in a note. Producers in the Gulf are still struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through the region with powerful winds and drenching rain.

  • Oil Gains Near $69 With Ida Impact Still Hitting U.S. Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as investors considered a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of Covid-19 in many regions and the continued impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. output.Futures climbed toward $69 a barrel in New York. Almost 80% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional oil grades like Mars Blend jump to their highest level since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. “Oil prices are continui

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

    Since the pandemic’s depths, oil’s sizzling rally has been interrupted as delta spreads, curtailing fuel consumption. It is expected that the market will tighten through the end of the year after China, the world’s largest oil importer has contained its outbreak of variants

  • Ford poaches Apple's car project chief Doug Field

    (Reuters) -The head of Apple Inc's car project, Doug Field, is going to work for Ford Motor Co to lead the automaker's advanced technology and embedded systems efforts, a hiring coup for Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley. Field most recently served as vice president of special projects at Apple and was previously senior vice president, engineering at Tesla .

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • Unvaccinated people are the majority being admitted to the hospital: University Hospital CEO

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO, former NJDOH Commissioner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Ryanair founder Michael O’Leary lashes out at Boeing’s ‘optimistic’ MAX10 price expectations

    Ryanair founder Michael O’Leary today lashed out at Boeing’s “optimistic” price expectations as he torpedoed talks with the US manufacturer about a giant order of new MAX10 aircraft. Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers, has been in talks with Boeing for 10 months about an order for up to 200 of the new 230 seater aircraft. The deal had been viewed as important for Boeing, following a string of order cancellations and deferrals for its aircraft following the disruption to the industry triggered by the Covid pandemic.

  • Australia Agriculture Labor Crisis Deepens as Lockdowns Drag On

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.With more than half of Australia’s population currently in lockdown due to outbreaks of the delta Covid-19 strain, tight rules on movement and state border closures are posing serious challenges for the A$66 billion ($49 billion) agriculture industry for the second year in a row.Already facing a labor shortage due to border closures to international visitors, further restrictions on int

  • KFC Isn’t Advertising Chicken Tenders Because of Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Fried-chicken chain KFC would like to advertise its breaded tenders on television but is opting not to because there’s still not enough chicken, especially of the boneless variety, to go around.“On chicken tenders, we have enough to supply demand, but we would love to have more to be able to aggressively promote it on TV,” KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman said in an inter

  • Automakers race to design desire for luxury and tech

    The August stop in Monterey is still critical for luxury automakers to show off the designs of their next generation of models. Newcomers Rimac and Lucid Group invested in a Monterey presence, along with the legacy automakers like Bentley, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz. The throughline between the vintage and contemporary cars is the stunning designs, which are meant to woo new customers.