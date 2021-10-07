U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Asia K-12 after school training (AST) market size to witness remunerative growth through 2026

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·7 min read

The business intelligence report on ‘Asia K-12 after school training (AST) market’ deeply explores all critical factors like shares, sizes, growth drivers, obstacles, and opportunities with respect to the past, present, and future scenario.

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyRepot LLC, Asia K-12 after school training market size was valued USD 242.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rising penetration of online learning platforms and growing burden of test preparation among students are expanding the industry size.

Proceeding further, a detailed country-level investigation is hosted to provide a broader view of the industry. Moreover, the document entails a granular assessment of other sub-markets based on grade, application, and type. Lastly, a 360-degree outlook of the competitive arena is offered by compiling invaluable data on leading companies, emerging contenders, as well as potential new entrants. Additionally, the research piece factors in the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and highlights the steps that businesses must undertake to appeal to customers and enhance their sales.

Increasing awareness and initiatives about school tutoring along with technological advancements in education sector are further enhancing the industry outlook. Besides, long-term socioeconomic factors is positively impacting the business scenery, especially in developing economies.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4127031/

Covid-19 impact overview:

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on K-12 after school training (AST) market in Asia due to the prolonged closure of school and educational institutes. Although online teaching solutions have gained popularity and are advancing, service providers continue to face operational challenges in offering online courses and effective services to students and tutors.

Further, low revenue flow in the industry amid the worsening pandemic-affected economy may plunge the demand for education services or put price pressure on education services for an extended period.

Geographical landscape summary:

Singapore, China, India, Philippines, Japan, and Malaysia are the lucrative growth avenues for businesses in Asia K-12 after school training (AST) industry. Among these, experts state China market is predicted to showcase a robust growth in the forthcoming years owing to factors like presence of major players and burgeoning student population in the country.

Competitive landscape review:

Vedantu, Byju's, Puxin Ltd., Rise Education Cayman Ltd., China Beststudy Education Group, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., OneSmart International Education Group Ltd., Gaotu Techedu Inc., China Online Education Group, Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd., and TAL Education Group are the major companies influencing the competitive dynamics.

Industry players are aligning focus on providing efficient and new after school tutoring technologies and academic study material at an affordable rate for students in both rural and urban areas. Moreover, they are actively engaging in acquisition and collaboration deals with other players to expand their portfolio and geographic presence.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/asia-k-12-after-school-training-ast-market-2021-edition-analysis-by-grade-1-5-6-9-10-12-application-type-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market, by Grade (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • 1 to 5

  • 6 to 9

  • 10 to 12

Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • English

  • Subject Specific

Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • Offline

  • Online

Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market, by Country (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • Singapore

  • China

  • India

  • Philippines

  • Japan

  • Malaysia

Asia K-12 After School Training (AST) Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

  • Vedantu

  • Byju's

  • Puxin Ltd.

  • Rise Education Cayman Ltd.

  • China Beststudy Education Group

  • China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

  • OneSmart International Education Group Ltd.

  • Gaotu Techedu Inc.

  • China Online Education Group

  • Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd.

  • TAL Education Group

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. K-12 AST Market: An Introduction

4. Asia K-12 AST Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on K-12 AST mMrket

4.3 Asia K-12 AST Market: Growth & Forecast

4.4 Asia K-12 AST Market: Prominent Companies

5. Asia K-12 AST Market Segment Analysis

5.1 Asia K-12 AST Market segmentation, by Grade (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of K-12 AST Market: By Grade (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By 1 to 5- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By 6 to 9- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By 10 to 12 - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Competitive Scenario of Asia K-12 AST Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

6.1 By Subject Specific - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.2 By English - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Asia K-12 AST Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Asia K-12 AST Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

7.2 By Online - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3 By Offline - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Asia K-12 AST Market: Country Analysis

8.1 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia K-12 AST Market - By Country, By Value

8.2 Competitive Scenario of Asia K-12 AST Market: By Country (2020 & 2026)

8.3 China K-12 AST Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.4 China K-12 AST Market Segmentation By Grade (2016-2026)

8.5 China K-12 AST Market Segmentation By Application (2016-2026)

9. Asia K-12 AST Market Dynamics

9.1 Asia K-12 AST Market Drivers

9.2 Asia K-12 AST Market Restraints

9.3 Asia K-12 AST Market Trends

10. Market Attractiveness

10.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST Market - By Grade (Year 2026)

10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST Market - By Application (Year 2026)

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Asia K-12 AST Market - By Type (Year 2026)

10.4 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

10.5 SWOT Analysis - Asia K-12 AST Market

10.6 Porter Five Force Analysis - Asia K-12 AST Market

11. Asia K-12 AST Market: Merger & Acquisitions

12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)


Related Report:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is projected to witness exponential growth by 2027 primarily driven by the proliferating significance of education across the globe. Additionally, rising awareness regarding the potential benefits of AI in the education sector is expected to further support market growth over the forecast period. After the COVID-19 outbreak, government-imposed lockdowns across the globe disrupted traditional education methods as students could not attend classes physically. Thus, there was a prominent demand for viable alternatives, such as digital technologies, to conduct online classes. Thus, increasing integration of advanced technologies, particularly AI, has propelled market adoption in key regions. Moreover, increasing government and research efforts to promote AI technology in the education sector have also boosted market expansion substantially across the globe. In the regional landscape, the Latin America artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is calculated to expand at a CAGR of over 40% through the projected period. Surging investment in AI technology in the region is speculated to support market growth over the forecast period.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.business-newsupdate.com/


