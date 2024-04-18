Asia Makes a Stand as Dollar Threatens to Upend Currency Markets

Tian Chen and Karl Lester M. Yap
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Asian officials went on the offense against the resurgent dollar, with some choosing to stand together but all united in their desire for currency stability.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The latest salvo came from Japan’s currency chief, who added weight to the matter by restating the Group-of-Seven’s commitment to preventing disorderly moves. Earlier this week, South Korea said it discussed currency concerns with Japan and vowed to counter drastic swings — winning a tacit nod from the US — while China also pledged to avoid excessive volatility in the yuan.

Policymakers in the region’s emerging markets have been more proactive in taking action, with Indonesia’s central bank dumping dollars in spot and derivatives markets to prop up the rupiah. Malaysian authorities said they stood ready to deploy tools to support the ringgit.

It’s been a turbulent week for foreign-exchange markets, as strong US data upended wagers on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts and bolstered the dollar. While the cascade of jawboning helped bring a sense of calmness to Asia on Thursday, the battle against bearish wagers may just be starting as the greenback looks set to reassert its might.

“There’s little anyone can do to fight the dollar strength,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken in Singapore. “Unless we see coordinated intervention among the big central banks, jawboning can only slow down the dollar strength — not stop it.”

The dollar has jumped about 4% this year, outperforming all major currencies. A delay of the keenly anticipated Fed pivot — which the market now expects to happen in September, according to swaps data — means Asian assets will stay unappealing due to elevated Treasury yields.

Pessimism toward non-dollar currencies peaked this week as another batch of US economic data surprised to the upside. There’s little sign of the economy’s strength letting up anytime soon, as figures this week are set to show jobless claims remaining low.

The yuan — which is seen as a regional anchor for foreign-exchange stability — added to the pressure, as it dropped to levels unseen since November earlier this week on signs the central bank would allow moderate depreciation.

Plaza Accord

Currency weakness has been so drastic that it earned a line in the G-7 statement released Wednesday, which reaffirmed the members’ commitments outlined in May 2017. The agreement seven years ago acknowledged that disorderly movements in currencies can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability, essentially leaving the door open for intervention under certain circumstances.

Still, analysts say the malaise hasn’t reached a point where authorities across the region have to form an alliance and support their currencies in joint intervention. That was what happened in the mid-1980s, when the world’s most important finance officials imposed a resolution to weaken the dollar — an agreement known as the Plaza Accord.

The G-7’s commitment “is good enough to set up a psychological resistance for the dollar,” said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “This should provide an extended breather for some of the worst-hit regional currencies such as the won and yen.”

More painful volatility may still lie ahead for Asian and emerging-market currencies, as they continue to be whipsawed by a strong dollar and China’s sluggish economic recovery. Simmering geopolitical risks in the Middle East and upcoming US elections are likely to damp appetite for risk assets.

“We still assume that actual intervention will be more effective in anchoring the Asia foreign-exchange complex since the US dollar rally has been driven by diverging macroeconomic fundamentals and monetary policy stances,” said Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier. “Authorities in the region will maintain that bias to intervene so that they can buy time before the second half when macro and policy divergence could start reversing.”

--With assistance from Malavika Kaur Makol, Marcus Wong, Claire Jiao and Katia Dmitrieva.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Ask the Experts: Stock Options vs. RSUs

    What is the difference between a stock option and an RSU? We give the answer in simple terms.

  • Norway wealth fund backs NatWest plan to buy more state-owned stock

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Norway's $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, said on Thursday it would vote in favour of a proposal letting NatWest buy back more of its stock from the British government, amid efforts to speed up privatisation. Ahead of its annual meeting on April 23, lender NatWest has asked its investors to back a resolution that would enable it to acquire up to 15% of its total stock from the government in a 12-month period, up from a previous ceiling of 5% a year. The British government, which bailed out the lender at the height of the 2007-9 financial crisis, recently reduced its stake in NatWest to below 30%, making it no longer a controlling shareholder.

  • History Says the S&P 500 Is Headed Higher in April, but Some Wall Street Analysts See a Stock Market Correction Ahead

    April has been one of the most consistently positive months for the S&P 500, but stubborn inflation and elevated valuations present near-term headwinds for stocks.

  • ECB 'crystal clear' on June rate cut, de Guindos says

    The European Central Bank has made it "crystal clear" that interest rates could be cut in June but has also been firm that policy decisions beyond that remain up in the air, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. The ECB put a June rate cut on the table last week and has spent the past week reinforcing that guidance, despite rising oil prices, a weaker euro and bets that its biggest peer, the U.S. Federal Reserve, would delay its own rate cuts. "I think that we have been crystal clear: if things continue as they have been evolving lately, in June we'll be ready to reduce the restriction of our monetary policy stance," de Guindos told a parliamentary hearing in Brussels.

  • Stocks Climb With Earnings in Focus as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced and Treasuries edged higher as global markets steadied after the turbulence earlier in the week. Asian currencies rallied as authorities pushed back against a stronger dollar.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarEuro

  • Forget Nvidia: Billionaire Daniel Loeb Owns $2.2 Billion Worth of These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead

    While Nvidia is the odds-on favorite to win the AI revolution, not everyone is buying.

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • High rates haven't always been a problem for stocks

    Research from BMO Capital Markets shows stocks have actually performed better under higher interest rate regimes over the past three decades.

  • Keep Calm And Get Ready: Here's What To Do During A Stock Market Correction

    Even the best stocks fall in a bear market. Here's what to do during a stock market correction to protect your portfolio.

  • You Won't Believe What Palantir CEO Alex Karp Said

    The CEO is not shy about making provocative statements.