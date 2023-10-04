Asia Markets Fall, Eurozone Trades In Green, While Crude Trades Under $90 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Tuesday, October 3, the U.S. markets closed in the red, impacted by rising Treasury yields and the absence of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Job openings in August increased by 690,000 from the previous month to a total of 9.61 million, surpassing the market’s expectation of 8.8 million.

All sectors in the S&P 500, except utilities, experienced a decline, with consumer discretionary and technology leading the downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 1.29% at 33,002.38. The S&P 500 decreased 1.37%, settling at 4,229.45, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.87% to conclude at 13,059.47.

Asia Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 concluded Wednesday’s session settling lower by 2.28% at 30,526.88, led by losses in the Mining, Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic, and Transport sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.77% and closed at 6,890.20, with the Financials, Telecoms Services, and Energy sectors leading the decline.

China’s markets were closed for the National Day holiday.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.78%, closing at 17,195.84, influenced by the significant drop in the US stock market. The primary cause for the sell-off was worries about increasing interest rates.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.27%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.08%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.38%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.14%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.19% at $88.17/bbl, and Brent was down 1.03% to $89.98/bbl.

Natural Gas was up by 1.12% to $2.982.

Gold was trading lower by 0.21% at $1,837.50, Silver fell 0.49% to $21.273, and Copper inched lower by 0.01% to $3.6203.

US Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures gained 0.08%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid by 0.11%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.15% to 106.84. USD/JPY rose 0.07% to 149.12, and AUD/USD declined by 0.40% to 1.5806.

