Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Up, Crude Oil Trades At $77 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Friday, November 11th U.S. stock markets closed higher, spurred by tech giants amid easing Treasury yields, with investor focus on next week's inflation and economic updates.

In economic data, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell to a six-month low of 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October, below market expectations of 63.7.

All S&P 500 sectors posted gains, with tech leading at 2.6%. The past week saw the Dow increase by roughly 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced by 1.3% and 2.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 1.15% to 34,283.10, the S&P 500 gained 1.56% to 4,415.24, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.05%, ending the session at 13,798.11.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Monday's session slightly lower by 0.01% at 32,585.11, led by losses in the Communication, Transportation Equipment, and Power sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.40%, closing the session at 6,948.80, led by losses in the Gold, Energy, and A-REITs sectors.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.25% to close the session at 3,046.53, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 slipped 0.20%, closing at 3,579.41.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.59% and closed at 17,463.00.

Eurozone at 06:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.65%.

Germany's DAX gained 0.28%.

France's CAC increased 0.46%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.58%.

Commodities at 06:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.21% at $77.33/bbl, and Brent was up by 0.17% at $81.57/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 5.51% to $3.200.

Gold was trading higher by 0.22% at $1941.95, Silver slipped 0.66 % to $22.135, and Copper climbed 1% to $3.6223.

US Futures at 06:30 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.04%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.20%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures slid 0.27%.

Forex at 06:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.07% to 105.78. USD/JPY was up 0.16% to 151.74, and AUD/USD declined 0.36% to 1.5687.

