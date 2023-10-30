Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.50
    +24.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,712.00
    +208.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,350.25
    +85.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,657.90
    +12.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.03
    -1.51 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,010.20
    +11.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.78 (+3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9050
    +0.0600 (+1.24%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    -0.53 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7530
    +0.1540 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,653.64
    +288.58 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    710.74
    +11.13 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.35
    +59.07 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,696.96
    -294.73 (-0.95%)
     
Programming Alert:

NEXT, 10 a.m. ET: The future of cloud computing could be underwater

Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Looking Up, Crude Slides Below $85 While Gold Over 2K - Global Markets Today While Us Was Sleeping

Akanksha Bakshi
·3 min read

On Friday, October 27th, U.S. stock markets closed mixed as investors analyzed a busy week of mixed earnings and data, while leaning towards the expectation of higher interest rates lingering.

In economic data, core PCE prices in the U.S. rose by 0.3% in September, with the annual inflation rate falling to 3.7%. Meanwhile, U.S. Michigan consumer sentiment increased to 63.8 in October from its preliminary level of 63.

The Nasdaq moved higher, primarily driven by the strength of technology and technology-related growth stocks, with notable contributions from Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

The energy sector saw the most significant drop among the 11 primary sectors of the S&P 500, whereas consumer discretionary, technology, and communication services sectors recorded increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 1.12% to 32,417.59, the S&P 500 was down 0.48% to 4,117.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.38% and closed at 12,643.01.

Asian Markets Today

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.95% lower at 30,696.96 on Monday, led by losses in the Gas & Water, Pharmaceutical Industry and Fishery sectors. Investors await interest rate decisions from Bank of Japan.

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.79%, closing the session at 6,772.90, let by losses in the Energy, Consumer Staples and Financials sectors.

  • Australian retail sales for September rose by 0.9% from the prior month, exceeding the expected 0.3% growth.

  • China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.12% to close the session at 3,021.55, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 climbed 0.60%, closing at 3,583.77.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.06% and closed at 17,410.00.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.75%

  • Germany’s DAX rose 0.68%.

  • France’s CAC gained 0.75%.

  • The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.83%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.22% at $84.52/bbl, and Brent was down by 1.10% at $88.22/bbl.

  • Natural Gas declined 3.63% to $3.356.

  • Gold was trading higher by 0.27% at $2,006.35, Silver gained 1.99% to $23.343, and Copper was up 1.27% to $3.6915.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.50%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.66% and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.79%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.10% to 106.45. USD/JPY was up 0.03% to 149.64, and AUD/USD was down 0.47% to 1.5700.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Looking Up, Crude Slides Below $85 While Gold Over 2K - Global Markets Today While Us Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement