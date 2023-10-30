Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Looking Up, Crude Slides Below $85 While Gold Over 2K - Global Markets Today While Us Was Sleeping

On Friday, October 27th, U.S. stock markets closed mixed as investors analyzed a busy week of mixed earnings and data, while leaning towards the expectation of higher interest rates lingering.

In economic data, core PCE prices in the U.S. rose by 0.3% in September, with the annual inflation rate falling to 3.7%. Meanwhile, U.S. Michigan consumer sentiment increased to 63.8 in October from its preliminary level of 63.

The Nasdaq moved higher, primarily driven by the strength of technology and technology-related growth stocks, with notable contributions from Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

The energy sector saw the most significant drop among the 11 primary sectors of the S&P 500, whereas consumer discretionary, technology, and communication services sectors recorded increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 1.12% to 32,417.59, the S&P 500 was down 0.48% to 4,117.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.38% and closed at 12,643.01.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.95% lower at 30,696.96 on Monday, led by losses in the Gas & Water, Pharmaceutical Industry and Fishery sectors. Investors await interest rate decisions from Bank of Japan.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.79%, closing the session at 6,772.90, let by losses in the Energy, Consumer Staples and Financials sectors.

Australian retail sales for September rose by 0.9% from the prior month, exceeding the expected 0.3% growth.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.12% to close the session at 3,021.55, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 climbed 0.60%, closing at 3,583.77.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.06% and closed at 17,410.00.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.75%

Germany’s DAX rose 0.68%.

France’s CAC gained 0.75%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.83%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.22% at $84.52/bbl, and Brent was down by 1.10% at $88.22/bbl.

Natural Gas declined 3.63% to $3.356.

Gold was trading higher by 0.27% at $2,006.35, Silver gained 1.99% to $23.343, and Copper was up 1.27% to $3.6915.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.50%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.66% and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.79%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.10% to 106.45. USD/JPY was up 0.03% to 149.64, and AUD/USD was down 0.47% to 1.5700.

