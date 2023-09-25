Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Slides While Crude Oil Trades Above $90 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Friday, September 22, the U.S. stock markets closed in the red following a turbulent week highlighted by 16-year highs in benchmark Treasury yields and a hawkish outlook from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced their steepest week-to-week declines since March. Most sectors in the S&P 500 finished with losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.31% to 33,963.84. The S&P 500 declined by 0.23%, settling at 4,320.06, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.09% to close at 13,211.81.

Asian Markets at 06.00 AM ET

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 0.95% on Monday, closing at 32,704.50, with pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo registering a notable 7.6% surge — the day's most significant jump.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.11%, finishing at 7,076.50.

China's Shanghai Composite receded 0.54% to 3,115.61, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 declined 0.65% to 3,714.60.

Generally, Asian stocks faced a downtrend on Monday, attributed to concerns over increasing interest rates in major markets. Chinese stocks bore the brunt of the impact, primarily due to persisting apprehensions surrounding the real estate sector.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.97% to 17,728.00.

Eurozone at 06.00 AM ET

Europe was predominantly bearish: the STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.53%.

Germany's DAX fell by 0.65%.

France's CAC 40 by 0.56%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 also registered a decline, down by 0.51%.

Commodities at 06.00 AM ET

In the commodities space, Crude Oil WTI traded up by 0.39% at $90.37/bbl, while Brent rose 0.29% to $92.32/bbl.

Natural Gas declined 0.21% to $2.874.

Gold traded down 0.20% at $1,941.75, Silver dropped 0.28% to $23.777, and Copper decreased 0.80% to $3.6665.

US Futures at 06.00 AM ET

U.S. futures hinted at a subdued start: Dow futures were down by 0.03%, S&P 500 futures by 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 futures by 0.13%.

Forex at 06.00 AM ET

U.S. Dollar Index ticked up 0.07% to 105.66. Pairs such as USD/JPY rose by 0.19% to 148.64, and USD/AUD climbed 0.27% to 1.5560.

