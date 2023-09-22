Asia Markets Mixed, Eurozone Dips, Crude Rises- Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the U.S. stock markets ended significantly lower, with investors analyzing economic data after the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

U.S. jobless claims dropped to 201,000 for the week ending Sept. 16, the lowest since January, compared to the expected 225,000.

The Q2 current account deficit narrowed to $212.1 billion, better than the forecasted $221.0 billion gap.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day 1.08% lower, ending at 34,070.42. The S&P 500 recorded a 1.64% decline, closing at 4,330.00. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.82%, ending the session at 13,223.99.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 concluded Friday’s session down 0.68%, closing at 32,397.00, led by losses in the Power, Chemical, Petroleum and plastic, and Mining sectors.

The BOJ issued a statement asserting its dedication to maintaining a highly supportive monetary policy until its 2% inflation goal is reached.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.05% and closed at 7,068.80; stocks rebounded Friday, boosted by commodity and financial sectors, amid optimism over potential Chinese stimulus measures.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed the session up 1.55% at 3,132.43, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 1.81%, ending at 3,738.93.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Stock Index climbed 2.60% to close at 18,085.00.

Hong Kong stocks jumped over two percent, despite Wall Street’s pullback, anticipating China’s announcement of new actions to stimulate its slowing economy over the weekend.

Eurozone at 05.45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was down 0.22%.

Germany’s DAX declined 0.18%.

France’s CAC 40 slid 0.51%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.60%. Investors await a key policy decision from the Bank of England.

Commodities at 05.45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.86% at $90.42/bbl, and Brent gained 0.63% to $93.89/bbl.

Natural Gas increased 1.34% to $2.644.

Gold was trading higher by 0.31% at $1,945.60, Silver rose 1.15% to $23.960, and Copper gained 1.09% to $3.7358.

Story continues

US Futures at 05.45 AM ET

Dow futures increased 0.10%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained by 0.42%.

Forex at 05.45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.27% to 105.64. USD/JPY gained 0.43% to 148.24, and USD/AUD declined 0.35% to 1.5535.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Asia Markets Mixed, Eurozone Dips, Crude Rises- Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.