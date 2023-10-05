Asia Markets Recover, Eurozone Trades Mixed, Crude Breaches $85 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Wednesday, October 4, the U.S. stock markets ended higher, led by tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, influenced by the September private payrolls data rising below expectations.

Private payrolls increased by 89,000 in September, significantly falling short of the anticipated 153,000 and down from 180,000 in August, as per the ADP and Moody’s Analytics report.

Data indicating a 32-month low in private job growth alleviated concerns of another Federal Reserve rate hike this year, pausing the rise in Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.39% at 33,129.55. The S&P 500 saw an increase of 0.81%, settling at 4,263.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.35% to conclude at 13,236.01.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 concluded Thursday’s session by gaining 1.80% at 31,075.36, led by strength in the Transportation Equipment, Services and Food sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.51% and closed at 6,925.50, ending a three-day decline thanks to the strong performance of financial and real estate stocks.

China’s markets were closed for the National Day holiday.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.23%, closing at 17,225.00.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.09%.

Germany’s DAX was down 0.30%.

France’s CAC 40 slid 0.29%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.15%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.02% at $83.36/bbl, and Brent was down 0.87% to $85.09/bbl.

Natural Gas was up by 0.30% to $2.971.

Gold was trading higher by 0.10% at $1,836.65, Silver rose 0.67% to $21.290, and Copper was down by 0.82% to $3.5596.

US Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow futures declined 0.40%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.42%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slid by 0.40%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.02% to 106.76. USD/JPY declined 0.12% to 148.95, and AUD/USD slid by 0.19% to 1.5779.

