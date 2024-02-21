Asia Mixed, Nvidia Lifts US Futures in Late Trade: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equity futures in Asia were mixed after Nvidia Corp. exceeded earnings estimates, boosting the chip stock in after-hours trading.

Australian shares were mostly unchanged at the open. Contracts for Japanese benchmarks rose, while those for Hong Kong fell. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rallied late Wednesday, spurred on by Nvidia results, after the underlying index closed lower during cash trading.

The tech company’s shares rose as much as 11% in post-market trade after it said first-quarter revenue would likely hit $24 billion, above prior estimates of around $22 billion.

Investors in Asia will be keeping a close eye on chip and AI-related stocks as the earnings were predicted to be a catalyst for market sentiment. Contracts for the S&P 500 also rose, etching out a small Wednesday advance. The gains in late New York trading signal the importance of Nvidia to US benchmarks.

“As goes Nvidia, so goes the market,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners LLC. “And it looks like the results are good enough. It does confirm the narrative that AI is going to continue to be strong for the foreseeable future. This narrative supported the markets last year, why wouldn’t it do the same this year?”

Treasuries sold off Wednesday pushing the 10-year yield five basis points higher. The selling pressure was felt across the curve, and followed a $16 billion sale of 20-year bonds and the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes that revealed caution about cutting rates. Australian and New Zealand bonds tracked the declines.

Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin highlighted persistent pricing pressures in sectors such as housing even though headline inflation is falling. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, meanwhile, pushed back against the prospect of imminent cuts.

Investors will be again focused on China, after further official efforts to support its financial markets. The country has banned major institutional investors from reducing equity holdings at the open and close of each trading day, an order from the securities watchdog to major asset managers and brokerages stated, according to people familiar with the matter. The regulator has also stepped up the monitoring of short selling.

The Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese shares rose almost 1% Wednesday in New York, following gains for mainland and Hong Kong shares.

Elsewhere, Qantas said first-half profit declined as airfares fell from their post-Covid spike as it delivered a A$1.25 billion underlying first-half, pre-tax profit, down from a year earlier.

A busy day for economic reports in Asia includes Hong Kong inflation, China Swift yuan payments, Indonesia’s fourth-quarter current account balance, and a monetary policy decision in South Korea.

Later Thursday data set for release includes Eurozone inflation and PMIs, as well as US initial jobless claims and home sales.

West Texas Intermediate rose 1.1%, supported by tightening physical supplies. Gold was slightly higher to trade at around $2,025 per ounce. Bitcoin was little changed after a decline on Wednesday to trade around $51,350.

Key Events This Week:

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday

ECB issues account of January meeting, Thursday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speak, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes 1- and 3-Year inflation expectations survey, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 8:02 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0822

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 150.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2001 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6553

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $51,565.01

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,940.74

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $78.07 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

