Asia Mixed, US Stocks Hit Record on Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities headed for a cautious start on Friday after US stocks ended February with fresh highs as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge met consensus forecasts.

Australian and Japanese equities traded within tight ranges while contracts for Hong Kong were slightly lower. The Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies fell in New York trading Thursday.

US stock futures fell after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed at record levels, helped along by Nvidia Corp., which also set its highest closing price on the day. The two benchmarks ended February with their fourth consecutive monthly advance.

Treasuries steadied in Asian trading after edging slightly higher in US trading for a second session, helped along by jobless claims data that indicated labor-market softening. Traders also pointed to the possibility that short covering was behind the gains. An index of the dollar was little changed.

The Bank of Japan will likely wait until April before terminating the world’s last negative interest rate, rather than moving later this month, according to Kazuo Momma, a former executive director in charge of monetary policy at the central bank. The yen slightly weakened against the greenback Friday.

In Asia, data due Friday include PMIs for Taiwan and China, inflation data for Indonesia and Pakistan, and Hong Kong retail sales. Markets are closed in South Korea.

“China’s PMI surveys for February are likely to show activity pulling back due to disruptions from an eight-day Lunar New Year holiday,” according to Eric Zhu of Bloomberg Economics. That means investors will have to wait for more data to have a clearer picture of the economy, he said.

China’s home sales slump dragged on in February, even as regulators stepped up efforts to salvage the beleaguered property market. The value of new home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies slid 60% from a year earlier.

US stocks were buoyed by US personal consumption expenditures index data released Thursday. Although it showed underlying inflation running at the fastest pace in a year, the reading met consensus expectations from economists and failed to dent the broader dis-inflationary trend underpinning rate-cut forecasts.

“For markets keenly focused on when the Fed will transition toward easing rates, this report will help restore confidence that it isn’t ‘if’ the Fed will begin to cut rates in 2024, but ‘when’,” said Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said central bank officials are ready to lower interest rates as needed but emphasized there’s no urgent need to cut given the strength of the economy. Her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said the central bank could begin cutting this summer.

Bitcoin held at above $61,000 as fresh appetite for the cryptocurrency rippled across markets while BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Bitcoin Trust netted a record $612 million inflow on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, was little changed Friday. The US Energy Information Administration said oil demand touched a four-year high in 2023 and would likely hold near that level this year. Elsewhere, gold steadied after rising to a three-week high to trade just under $2,044 per ounce.

Key Events This Week:

China official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Friday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:09 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0808

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 150.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2079 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6504

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $61,336.63

Ether was little changed at $3,349.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.710%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

