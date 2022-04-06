Asia Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market to reach US$ 2 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Top Companies Covered in Asia Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd, Perstrop AB, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Shandong Xinhua Pharma, Dhalop Chemical, Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the Asia neopentyl glycol (NPG) market are projected to increase at a steady 5.1% CAGR over the assessment period, reaching US$ 718.7 Mn in 2022, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent analysis.



NPG is primarily used as an intermediate in the manufacturing of a wide range of chemical products such as resins for paints and coatings, plasticizers for plastic products, additives for printing inks, synthetic lubricants, hydraulic fluids, metal-working fluids, greases, and engine lubricants.

Increasing industrialization and urbanization in Asia, as well as demand for plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides, are the key factors expected to drive demand in the market. NPG is suitable for industrial use due to its high thermal and chemical stability. Increasing usage of NPG as an intermediate in the production of industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals will continue boosting sales over the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14462

Besides this, NPG is also being used in personal care and beauty products, as well as thermal heat storage devices. Emerging applications of NPG across various industries are expected to offer opportunities for growth in the market.

As per FMI, the market is predicted to be dominated by China, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The neopentyl glycol (NPG) market in Asia is projected to top US$ 1,186.5 Mn by 2032.

“Increasing adoption of NPG in the building and construction sectors, along with surging production of low VOC paints and coatings using NPG will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Story continues

List of Key Players Covered in Asia Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market are:

BASF SE

LG Chem Ltd

Perstrop AB

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Shandong Xinhua Pharma

Dhalop Chemical

Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd



Leading players are expanding their production capacities to enter untapped markets through mergers, acquisitions and collaborations with regional market players. To compete with the key players, new market participants are introducing cost-effective products.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asia-neopentyl-glycol-market

Key Takeaways:

Based on grade, the technical grade neopentyl glycol (NPG) segment is projected to hold approximately 97 % of the total market share in 2022.

By product form, sales in the flake segment are anticipated to grow at 5.4 % CAGR through 2032.

On the basis of application, the paints & coatings segment is expected to reach about US$774.1 Mn by end of 2032.

Sales in India will increase at a 6.9% CAGR in 2022.

China will emerge as an attractive neopentyl glycol (NPG) market in Asia and is expected to create incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 335.4 Mn over the forecast period.



Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14462

Regional Insights

In India, applications of neopentyl glycol (NPG) in the production of paints & coatings is expected to witness an upsurge in the forthcoming years. Rapid urbanization and increasing establishments of infrastructure projects are favoring the growth of the NPG market.

China is estimated to remain a key producer and consumer of neopentyl glycol (NPG), accounting for about 66% of the Asia market share in 2022.

By Region:

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia



Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. ASIA Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Asia Neopentyl Glycol Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2021-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Asia Neopentyl Glycol Market - Pricing Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14462

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

OEM Insulation Market: As per latest industry analysis published by FMI, the global OEM insulation market was valued at around US$ 14.5 Bn in 2021, and is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% to top US$ 19.6 Bn by 2028.

Vinyl Flooring Market: Sales in the global vinyl flooring market are slated to top US$ 27,975.30 Mn in 2022, projects Future Market Insights (FMI). Expanding at a healthy 6.8% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 41,578.70 Mn by 2028.

Middle East & Africa Bio-Stimulants Market Sales Surpassing US$ 144,596.0 Th by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market to reach US$ 3,643.3 Mn by 2030 | Enterprise Asset Management Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2030

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asia-neopentyl-glycol-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



