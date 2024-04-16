Asia Open Looks Mixed; Treasuries Slide on Powell: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were set for a mixed open following hawkish comments by Jerome Powell that helped fuel a third straight drop in the S&P 500 and saw two-year Treasury yields briefly hit 5%.
Futures for benchmarks in Australia and Hong Kong indicated declines, while those for Japan pointed higher. US yields climbed to fresh 2024 highs as the Federal Reserve chief said it will likely take longer to have confidence on inflation — adding that it’s appropriate to give restrictive policy time to work. The dollar had its best five-day gain since October 2022, while the slide in US stocks from a record deepened.
Powell’s remarks represented a shift in his message after a key measure of inflation exceeded forecasts for a third straight month. He also signaled the US central bank will likely keep rates on hold for longer than originally planned, according to Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial.
“Powell’s comments make it clear the Fed is now looking past June,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “His remarks are consistent with ‘plan B’ as July for two cuts this year, but leave open the possibility that more sustained disappointment on inflation could deliver a more extended period of rates on hold.”
Futures for the S&P 500 indicated a slight rebound after the index on Tuesday dropped to around 5,050. US 10-year yields rose seven basis points to 4.67%, while the equivalent Australian yield climbed four basis points early Wednesday. Gold held near a record high and oil was little changed as traders monitored Israel’s response to Iran’s unprecedented attack over the weekend.
After starting the year by pricing in as many as six rate cuts in 2024, or 1.5 percentage points of easing, traders are now doubtful there will even be a half point of reductions. Market-implied expectations for Fed rate cuts — which have collapsed in the past two weeks — declined further after Powell’s comment on inflation. Around 40 basis points of easing remained priced in for the year.
“If you were looking for bits of easing or dovish talk from Powell, you did not miss it — he didn’t give it,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities.
Earlier Tuesday, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said he expects inflation will continue to moderate with interest rates at their current level but persistent price pressures would warrant holding borrowing costs high for longer. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said some recent data, including the consumer price index, has not “been supportive” of a soft landing.
Amid all the anxiety, the widely watched MOVE index, an options-based measure of expected volatility in Treasuries, spiked to the highest since January.
To James Demmert at Main Street Research, rising bond yields are a sign that the global economy and corporate profits are strong and resilient. While that may result in fewer than expected or even no rate cuts for the foreseeable future, it isn’t something that will ruin the stock bull market, he said.
“In the early phase of a new business cycle, it’s earnings — not the Fed — that drive stocks,” he said. “Earnings have been far better than expected and we envision a similar outcome as earnings season is once again in full swing. We are buyers of this stock market correction.”
Key events this week:
Eurozone CPI, Wednesday
Fed issues its Beige Book, Wednesday
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Wednesday
BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
Taiwan Semiconductor earnings, Thursday
US Conf. Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Thursday
New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time
S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3%
Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6407
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $63,815.07
Ether rose 0.8% to $3,095.13
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.67%
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.37%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $85.26 a barrel
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,384.65 an ounce
