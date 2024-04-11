Asia to Open Mixed as Tech Rally Lifts US Stocks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia are poised for a mixed open after a rally in the world’s largest technology companies drove a rebound in US stocks.

Futures for Australian and Hong Kong shares declined while those for Japan showed gains. The S&P index advanced while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed over 1.5% higher. A solid economy is expected to fuel a rise in profit growth for S&P 500 companies — and strong margins from big tech will be a key driver.

Gold climbed to a fresh record after the latest US inflation report offered some calm to markets a day after a hot price reading curbed bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“It’s not going to be Fed rate cuts that drive the market going forward, rather it’s going to be earnings,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris. “Corporate earnings are much stronger than people have anticipated even in this elevated interest-rate environment.”

In Asia, the yen was steady after further weakness Thursday. Traders will be monitoring the currency once more as Japanese authorities warned that it will consider all options to combat weakness in the yen after it slumped to its weakest level against the dollar since 1990.

“Whether this involves currency intervention or not, we authorities are prepared for all situations all the time,” Masato Kanda, Japan’s top currency official, told reporters Thursday morning. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki later echoed that warning, telling reporters officials are watching currencies “with a high sense of urgency.”

US producer prices increased in March from a year earlier by the most in 11 months, though certain categories that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge were more muted. Treasury 10-year yields rose four basis points to 4.59%. A sale of 30-year bonds garnered lackluster demand.

While the latest PPI reading was constructive, investors should be prepared for fewer rate cuts this year — one or two — and for a first potential move not until the July meeting, according to Larry Tentarelli at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

“Although we understand the relief with which this report will be received, there is nothing very encouraging contained within it — and the best that can be said is that there was ‘no new bad news’ either,” said Michael Shaoul at Marketfield Asset Management.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said the central bank has made “tremendous progress” toward better balance on its inflation and employment goals, but added there’s no need to cut in the “very near term.” His Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin said the US central bank still has work to do to contain price pressures and can take its time before cutting interest rates.

Elsewhere in Asia, the central banks of South Korea and Singapore are due to deliver monetary policy decisions. Data set for release in the region includes industrial production in Japan, inflation in India and trade figures for China. Markets are closed in Indonesia, Thailand and Dubai.

Earnings Season

Earnings season in the US kicks into full swing Friday, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. reporting their numbers. Earlier, Alphabet Inc. got closer to the $2 trillion mark, Amazon.com Inc. hit a record high and Apple Inc. jumped on news it plans to overhaul its Mac line. Financial shares came under pressure, with Morgan Stanley tumbling on a news report regulators are probing its wealth arm. Globe Life Inc. sank after a short-seller call.

Wall Street projects S&P 500 members will show 3.8% annual growth in earnings per share for the first-quarter reporting period, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. That performance could at the very least offer support for a struggling and still-pricey market, assuming companies deliver as projected.

Profits for the “Magnificent Seven” cohort — Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. — are on course to rise 38% in the first quarter, according to BI.

“The next challenge is earnings season, with the reaction to news likely to pave the path forward for equities,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

Elsewhere, oil gave up the previous day’s gains as swelling US stockpiles overshadowed the possibility of an attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies.

Key events this week:

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:19 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0728

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2551 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $70,194.01

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,510.44

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $85.55 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

