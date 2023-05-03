Asia Pacific Aerosol Cans Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Easy-to-use Portable Products for use in Household Sprays Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Aerosol Cans Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific aerosol cans market was valued at US$25.373 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period to reach US$37.16 billion by 2027.

An aerosol can is a self-contained dispensing system in which a substance is saved inside a small metallic canister and driven out as an excellent mist, spray, or foam. This mini dispensing system includes five key factors that work together to supply a steady product. Used to package everything from meals and deodorant to laundry and car accessories, necked-in metallic aerosol cans are extraordinarily long-lasting and serve as an automobile for emblem proprietors to beautify their merchandise on the retail shelves.

Despite its small size, every aerosol can contain a complex ecosystem, which is why many aerosol cans want to be shaken more frequently than they can be used. Shaking the can mixes the lively element with the propellant and solvent. In addition to this, it's a corrosion-resistant material, which guards the can's content material against deterioration. Gases that are used as aerosol propellants are CO2, propane, and butane.

Apart from their fundamental usage, aerosol cans have huge printable floor vincity that offer 360-diploma billboards for manufacturers to outshine the competition due to the way they are used as a device for advertising. Consumers around the globe are demanding metal instead of plastic cans due to rising environmental concerns.

The metal can be easily recycled and metal cans are in high demand and are the major driver of the market growth. Stringent government regulation on the plastic ban and growing innovation in the food and beverage industries in economies like India and China has increased the demand for aerosol metal cans, which will further drive the growth of the market.

Market Trends

The rise in disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyles, product presentation, and differentiation, as well as rising growth in the personal care and cosmetics industry due to rising adoption of beauty products by the population and rising demand for easy-to-use portable products for use in household sprays, are the major factors driving the market's growth.

Furthermore, rising modernization and technological improvements in packaging machinery, as well as increased research and development activities, will generate new opportunities for the aerosol can market throughout the projection period. Market players in the industry are making efforts to improve their manufacturing capabilities to manufacture innovative products in the market.

For instance Cipla, a pharmaceutical company, has manufactured 'Naselin' which is an anti-viral aerosol can Nasal spray. It has povidone Iodine which helps to give protection against coronavirus and respiratory tract infections.



However, the presence of cheaper alternative packaging options and the presence of harmful chemicals in aerosol cans that are used as a propellant, as well as growing environmental and health concerns, are among the major factors restraining market growth and further challenging the growth of the aerosol can market.

Growth Factor



Growing use in diverse industries

One of the primary reasons driving the market's growth is the continually increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products around the world. This could be due to expanding consumer spending power, as well as changing lifestyles, which are resulting in increased sales of high-quality personal care items like deodorants, hair sprays, and body mists.

Furthermore, the increased use of spray paint in the automotive industry for vehicle protection and personalization is boosting the market's growth. In addition, increased consumer awareness of the recyclability and reusability of aerosol cans is fueling growth. Due to their high demand in the market, aluminum aerosol cans are made from recyclable aluminum, making them extremely eco-friendly, cost-effective, and energy-efficient.

Other drivers, including widespread product use in agriculture for spraying fertilizers and insecticides, are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Ball Corporation has acquired Tubex Aluminum aerosol packaging to expand its aerosol packaging in the Asia-Pacific region and to increase its revenue by introducing innovative products into the market. (AUG 2020).

COVID-19's Impact on the Asia-Pacific Aerosol Cans Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is expected to act as a restraint to this market's growth, because of the pandemic, several countries around the world went into lockdown, which completely disrupted the supply chain. Also, work stoppages, labor shortages, and preventive quarantines to curb the spread of the virus are expected to have a negative impact on the market.

Competitive Insights

The increasing demand for Asia-Pacific aerosol can solutions has led to the entry of several new players into the Asia-Pacific aerosol can market. To increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and the development of novel solutions, which are expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Major market players like Crown, BWAY Corporation, and Avery Dennison Corporation, among others, have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments by different market players over the last few years.

The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered, along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the Asia-Pacific aerosol can market.

Segmentation:



By Can Type

Straight wall

Necked-in

Shaped

By Material Type

Aluminium

Steel

Glass

Plastic

By Propellant Type

Liquefied Gas Propellant

Compressed Gas Propellant

By Application

Healthcare

Industrial

Grooming Products

Household

Others

By Industry Vertical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Others

