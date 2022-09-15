Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market size to exceed $7.5 Bn by 2027, says Graphical Research

Graphical Research

Major aesthetic medicine market players in Asia Pacific region include Allergan, Galderma, Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Humedix, and Cynosure.

Pune, India, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market is forecast to register its name in the million-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 7.5 billion by 2027.





The market growth is due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and advanced cosmetic procedures. Developments in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures will remain a catalyst amidst high costs and a lack of skilled manpower.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Aesthetic Medicine Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1795/sample

Some of the most popular aesthetic procedures, including lasers for hair removal, Botox, pigmentation reduction, skin resurfacing, and hyaluronic acid fillers are expected to be sought-after across the emerging economies. The number of aesthetic procedures declined during the onslaught of coronavirus, hampering the supply chain across the region.

Meanwhile, rising cases of obesity and the tendency to hide the signs of aging will continue to foster industry growth. According to a study, Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market size would surpass USD 7.5 billion by 2027.

Surgical procedures to be sought-after

A dramatic rise in the number of facial aesthetic surgeries will encourage leading companies to expand their penetration across untapped areas. Besides, rampant breast cancer in Australia, China and India will usher the need for advanced procedures. Prominently, women have shown an increased preference for breast augmentation surgery. Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine market share from surgical procedures will observe a robust growth rate of around 7.9% up to 2027.

Story continues

Significance of energy-based aesthetic medicine

Industry participants are expected to exhibit a preference for technologies, including cryolipolysis and radiofrequency for fat reduction, skin rejuvenation with minimal blood loss and invasion. Specifically, heightened awareness about light-based, laser-based and ultrasound aesthetic devices will bolster the growth potential. APAC industry value from energy-based aesthetic medicine could witness a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3% through 2027.

Females exhibit high preference for aesthetic medicine

A notable uptick in the number of breast augmentations, as well as the surge in the demand for facial aesthetic procedures, will augur well for the industry size expansion. Skin rejuvenation and injectables are likely to be preferred across the Pacific region. Female segment contributed around 75.4% share towards APAC aesthetic medicine market in 2020 and will witness an upward trend over 2021-2027.

Hospitals to invest in aesthetic medicine solutions

Hospitals are likely to count on the availability of advanced devices to boost the prospect of aesthetic medicine. Besides, investment in health infrastructure will further the penetration of skin rejuvenation, facial implants and ultrasound aesthetic devices. Hospitals accounted for around USD 1 billion in APAC aesthetic medicine industry in 2020 and will witness a robust outlook over the next few years.

Request for customization of this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1795/customize-this-report

Investments consistently rise in Japan

The surging geriatric population in Akita, Aomori, Fukushima and Yamanashi has made Japan a favorable market for aesthetic medicine. Citing the data from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, Nippon.com asserts the total number of seniors aged over 75 in Tokyo would rise to 2.27 million in 2045.

The tendency to minimize the signs of aging will set precedence in East Asia, thereby boosting the demand for the devices. Japan aesthetic medicine market was valued at over USD 500 million in 2020 and will witness an upward growth momentum by 2027.

While the dearth of care facilities and healthcare workers has been a major challenge, leading economies such as Japan and China are likely to underscore the industry growth. For instance, the presence of key players in China has made the mainland a happy hunting ground for developing advanced fillers. It is worth mentioning that the rising number of breast reconstruction procedures will also act as a major driver across APAC market.

Bourse Related Report:

North America Aesthetic Medicine Market Size By Product (Energy-based {Laser-based Aesthetic Device, Radiofrequency (RF)-based Aesthetic Device, Light-based Aesthetic Device, Ultrasound Aesthetic Device}, Non Energy-based {Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Implants [Facial Implants, Breast Implants]}), By Type (Non-surgical, Surgical), By Gender (Male {18 Years and Below, 19-34 Years, 35-50 Years, 51-64 Years, 65 Years and Above}, Female {18 Years and Below, 19-34 Years, 35-50 Years, 51-64 Years, 65 Years and Above}), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Beauty Centres & Medical Spas, Dermatology Clinics, Home Settings), Research Report, Country Outlook (U.S., Canada), Price Trends, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share & Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1798/north-america-aesthetic-medicine-market

Europe Aesthetic Medicine Market Size By Gender (Male {18 Years and Below, 19-34 Years, 35-50 Years, 51-64 Years, 65 Years and Above}, Female {18 Years and Below, 19-34 Years, 35-50 Years, 51-64 Years, 65 Years and Above}), By Type (Non-surgical, Surgical), By Product (Energy-based {Laser-based Aesthetic Device, Radiofrequency (RF)-based Aesthetic Device, Light-based Aesthetic Device, Ultrasound Aesthetic Device}, Non Energy-based {Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Implants [Facial Implants, Breast Implants]}), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Beauty Centres & Medical Spas, Dermatology Clinics, Home Settings), Research Report, Country Outlook (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Belgium, Greece), Price Trends, Growth Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Statistics, Competitive Industry Share & Forecasts, 2021 – 2027

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1812/europe-aesthetic-medicine-market

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific , Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com



