ASIA PACIFIC AIRLINE PASSENGERS 12 TIMES MORE CONFIDENT ABOUT TAKING A FLIGHT THAN LAST YEAR

·5 min read

New research among 4,000 APAC airline passengers finds 74% value inflight Wi-Fi, 83% would rebook with an airline if high quality connectivity was available on the flight

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three quarters of airline passengers in Asia Pacific (APAC) feel confident about flying again. This is a significant rise from just 6% last year, according to Inmarsat's 2022 Passenger Experience Survey[1], which surveyed 4,000 people across the APAC region who have travelled by air in the past 12 months.

(PRNewsfoto/Inmarsat)
(PRNewsfoto/Inmarsat)

 

Man working in airplane using cellphone and drinking coffee (PRNewsfoto/Inmarsat)
Man working in airplane using cellphone and drinking coffee (PRNewsfoto/Inmarsat)

With the general easing of travel restrictions, there has been renewed confidence in air travel. These were reflected in findings across the surveyed countries in APAC, with India (88%) topping the list, followed by Australia and Singapore (79%), and South Korea (53%).

As appetite for travel rebuilds, airlines are now enhancing efforts to create the best possible flying experience. Inflight connectivity remains one of the leading factors that influence which airline is selected by APAC passengers, with more than four-fifths (83%) more likely to rebook with an airline if quality inflight Wi-Fi was available, an increase from 78% in the previous year.

The heightened desire to stay connected while travelling is also evident with almost three-quarters (74%) of those surveyed saying it is important to connect to Wi-Fi when flying, up from 39% in 2021. The greater zest for travel and increasing demand for connectivity presents an opportunity for airlines to create more meaningful and compelling digital experiences for travellers beyond just inflight connectivity.

David Coiley, Asia Pacific Regional Vice President, Inmarsat Aviation, said "As millions return to the skies, the results of Inmarsat's latest APAC passenger experience survey offer valuable insights into how the expectations and behaviours of passengers have evolved since the pandemic.

"Inflight connectivity is a prime example. Passenger demand for fast and reliable Wi-Fi has never been higher, so providing access to such services is absolutely essential for airlines. This also serves as the foundation to enhance the overall onboard experience through digitalisation, which our survey results indicate will not only be embraced by passengers, helping to drive their future brand loyalty, but also unlocks even greater revenue generation opportunities for airlines across Asia Pacific. Passengers are even telling us they would go without an alcoholic drink or a seat to ensure they get good inflight Wi-Fi."

The volume of APAC passengers using digital devices on flights remains high at 96% – mostly for entertainment and administrative tasks. In addition, 78% have connected to inflight broadband when available on a flight, more than double the percentage from the previous year (38%). This demonstrates how passengers continue to value top-notch inflight connectivity, suggesting airlines should prioritise the availability of reliable Wi-Fi and simplify the signing up process for travellers to stay connected.

Travellers across APAC are also willing to trade for connectivity. 36% of respondents say they would be willing to view advertisements and 32% claim they would even give up alcoholic drinks inflight if it means having access to quality and consistent connectivity. Interestingly, close to one in three (29%) travellers from India say they are willing go as far as standing for the entire duration for the flight if it meant access to reliable Wi-Fi onboard.

Watching downloaded movies or TV shows was the most popular onboard activity passengers would engage in while connected – a figure that is unsurprising, considering that 32% indicated they would pay more to access exclusive inflight entertainment content while flying. In addition, 28% would pay more for both unlimited downloads and social media usage.

Although results show APAC passengers are willing to pay for better or more connectivity-enabled experiences during their flights, cost remains the single most prohibitive factor across all markets, with Australian passengers (56%) feeling the most strongly about it. Four in five (80%) APAC passengers also believe that Wi-Fi should be free on long-haul flights, with fewer than half (49%) saying the same for short-haul flights.

Like their peers around the world, today's post-pandemic travellers clearly value and even prioritise staying connected throughout their entire journey, including while in the air. As the demand for travel continues to recover and climb further, there are clear opportunities for airlines to tap into the demand for connectivity and offer passengers a richer inflight experience.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

The full APAC Passenger Experience Survey 2022 report can be found here:
https://www.inmarsat.com/en/insights/aviation/2022/apac-pax-experience-2022.html

Asia Pacific airline passengers are 12x more confident about taking a flight than last year, with travellers from India the most confident in the region. (PRNewsfoto/Inmarsat)
Asia Pacific airline passengers are 12x more confident about taking a flight than last year, with travellers from India the most confident in the region. (PRNewsfoto/Inmarsat)

[1] The independent, statistically representative global research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Inmarsat in August-September 2022. The research was conducted among 11,231 respondents who have travelled by air in the past year, in 10 countries worldwide: UK: 1,507 respondents; Brazil: 673, Germany: 1259; UAE: 507, Saudi Arabia: 1,004; South Korea: 505; India: 1511; Australia: 1,002; USA: 2,261 and 1,001 in Singapore.

[2] Figure 1: Following the COVID-19 pandemic, how confident are you, if at all, travelling in the air today?

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat delivers world leading, innovative, advanced and exceptionally reliable global, mobile communications across the world – in the air, at sea and on land - that are enabling a new generation of commercial, government and mission-critical services. Inmarsat is powering the digitalisation of the maritime industry, making operations more efficient and safer than ever before. It is driving a new era of inflight passenger services for aviation, while ensuring that aircraft can fly with maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, Inmarsat is enabling the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling the next wave of world-changing technologies that will underpin the connected society and help build a sustainable future. And now Inmarsat is developing the first-of-its-kind, multi-dimensional communications network of the future, ORCHESTRA.

In November 2021, Inmarsat and Viasat announced the planned combination of the two companies, to create a new leader in global communications.

For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

SOURCE Inmarsat

