U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,737.85
    -53.08 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,991.94
    -324.38 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,959.11
    -217.29 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.29
    -38.48 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.69
    +1.17 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    -12.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    -0.78 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    -0.0123 (-1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7810
    +0.1640 (+4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1247
    -0.0227 (-1.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7950
    +0.5960 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,911.58
    -196.53 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.67
    -7.74 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.38
    -54.08 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Dairy and Soy Food Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Dairy and Soy Food Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326065/?utm_source=GNW


The global dairy & soy food sector was valued at $650,501 million in 2021. The sector is expected to register a value CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-26. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest dairy & soy food market in the world in 2021, with value sales of $218,366.9 million and volume sales of 82,100.6 million kg. Furthermore, the dairy &soy food sector in Asia-Pacific is highly consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for 23.5% of overall sales in 2021. Moreover, private labels accounted for a 2% share in 2021. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector in 2021, with a 50.6% share. Flexible packaging was the most used pack material in 2021, accounting for 37.3% volume share in the Asia-Pacific dairy & soy food sector.

Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European dairy & soy food sector, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region.

It includes analysis on the following -
- Market environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.
- High-potential countries’ analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various dairy & soy food categories across high-potential countries in the Western European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across Western Europe based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: Provides some of the most compelling dairy & soy food manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in Western Europe. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in Western Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.
- Health & wellness analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall food sector during 2016-21. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the dairy & soy food sector in 2021. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering dairy & soy food with health & wellness attributes in the same year.
- Distribution analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western European dairy & soy food sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, parapharmacies/drugstores, chemists/pharmacies, e-retailers, department stores, direct sellers, convenience stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others.
- Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2016-2026) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks.
- Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Western European dairy & soy food sector.

Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, that can help companies in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326065/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Biggest Oil Production Cut Since Start of Pandemic

    The production cut move will likely push up already-high global energy prices and help oil-exporting Russia pay for its war in Ukraine.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure

    OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to oil production since the 2020 COVID pandemic at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. The United States had pushed OPEC not to proceed with the cuts, arguing that fundamentals don't support them, a source familiar with the matter said.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • How Macy’s Has Avoided—So Far—the Inventory Pileup Plaguing Other Apparel Chains

    Executives say they cut orders and shifted inventory after seeing some troubling signs in credit-card spending.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to a large output cut while U.S. supplies fall

    Oil futures head lower on Wednesday after OPEC+ agreed to reduce output by 2 million barrels a day and U.S. data reveal a second straight weekly decline in crude supplies.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output

    A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+, meets on Wednesday to consider output cuts that could exceed 1 million barrels per day, the largest since the 2020 pandemic-driven market crash. A hefty cut will show the extent to which OPEC+ has regained control of oil markets and increase pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to respond to rising fuel prices.

  • Alcoa Urges LME Not to Accept Russian Metal to Avert ‘Crisis’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the largest US aluminum producer, told the London Metal Exchange that Russian metal shouldn’t be traded on the benchmark industrial metals bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 30. On average, analysts forecasted a decline of 1.5 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 4.7 million barrels for gasoline and 3.4 million barrels for distillates The analyst survey had called for decreases of 2.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.8 million barrels for distillates.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • The Housing Market’s Troubles Could Hurt Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

    The price of lumber is down some 60% this year, but some less visible components of housing, such as PVC piping, are also being hit.

  • Canon to Build $350 Million Plant for Key Chip Equipment

    (Bloomberg) -- Canon Inc. will spend more than 50 billion yen ($350 million) to build a plant in the central Japanese prefecture of Tochigi to expand production of its existing lithography machines for chipmaking.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago D

  • Why an OPEC+ oil production cut could be less than meets the eye

    OPEC+ is expected to deliver a big oil production cut Wednesday, but such a move may be less than meets the eye.