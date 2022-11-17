U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.25
    -39.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,300.00
    -291.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,617.00
    -122.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,834.90
    -23.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.70
    -1.89 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -12.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    -0.54 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0326
    -0.0070 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.66
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1799
    -0.0117 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4420
    +0.9340 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,540.63
    -21.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.20
    -11.68 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.30
    -42.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Asia-Pacific aqua feed market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5. 5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down operations with staff shortages and new sanitary guidelines for the operation of fisheries and processing.

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Aqua Feed Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363547/?utm_source=GNW
However, after the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the region, feed companies have ensured necessary supplies to farmers to safeguard the health and welfare of aqua animals and maintain the production level on farms. If the pandemic extends to the first quarter of 2022, major companies must improve their investments to develop the business and retain their share in the market by adopting new technology and techniques that may bring efficiency to their operations.

In the long term, seafood is expected to play a major role in the dietary habits among various Asian countries, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, etc. With the increasing incomes and rising health consciousness, the dietary habits of people in the region are witnessing a transition from a high carbohydrate-based diet to one that is rich in proteins, which is catalyzing the growth of the market in the region. The Asia-Pacific aqua feed market is spread out across countries like India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, which are some of the top players in the aquaculture and aqua feed markets. The main driver for the market is the increased aquaculture and fisheries production, coupled with growth in the per capita consumption of aquaculture products. These regions are expected to see huge growth during the forecast period. Few countries in the region have already begun their initiatives to create a self-sufficient aquaculture system. In addition, various government initiatives to increase the production of certified sustainable seafood are further accelerating the requirement for aqua feed in the region. The aqua feed prepared from plants, such as cereals (majorly wheat), soybean meal, peanut meal, cottonseed meal, etc., is popular in the rural regions of India, Vietnam, and China. Fishmeal, fish oil, and trash fish accounted for a considerable share of aqua feed in Asia during the study period. Increased consumption of fish is the major driver behind the growth of the Asia-Pacific aqua feed market. The growth in the aquaculture industry, changing demographics in Asia-Pacific, and the growing demand for processed fish are the other factors augmenting the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Increased Fish Demand

Fisheries and aquaculture are increasingly becoming a primary source of protein, foreign exchange, livelihoods, and well-being of the population in the Asia-Pacific region. With increasing incomes and urbanization, consumption is growing at a faster pace. Fish and seafood are considered vital sources of important nutrients, such as proteins, vitamin D, vitamin B12, selenium, and iodine. Seafood has a good fatty acid composition. Fatty fish and cod liver oils are the most significant sources of long-chain polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. They are favorable for patients with cardiovascular diseases and fetal development. Seafood has a comparatively low ratio of saturated fats.? Moreover, the most beneficial and healthy aspect of consuming seafood is linked to omega-3 fatty acids. Fatty fish is an excellent source of two important omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Compared to other meat (like beef, mutton, pork, and chicken), fish has less fat and high protein value. Owing to the numerous health benefits of seafood, consumption is increasing.? According to the World Bank, Asia’s fish consumption is estimated to account for 70% of global fish consumption. This is creating a need to increase fish production to cater to the growing consumer demand in the region. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization’s (FAO) data for the period 2010-17, fish production in the region increased from 16.02 million ton in 2010 to 17.9 million ton in 2017. The production solely from aquaculture has continued to grow at a steady rate of 5% since 2016. Since current production is unable to cater to the rising consumer demand, countries in the region are increasing their investments in aquaculture to meet the growing demand. This is boosting the growth of the market in the region. The tightening supply-demand balance of fish and other aquaculture species is evident in the market. As commercial feed can increase productivity and profitability, feed application is anticipated to increase over the coming years. Therefore, the aqua feed market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Litopenaeus vannamei dominates the Indian Aqua Feed Market

Litopenaeus vannamei accounts for the largest share in the Indian aqua feed market. India is equipped with 26 aqua feed mills with production capacities of around 43.4%. Indian companies are producing 1.25 million ton of aqua feed per year on average. Shrimp is one of the most important cultured species globally, especially in Asia, due to its high economic value and export. Litopenaeus vannamei (whiteleg shrimp) species, which have been introduced to many coastal states of India, account for the majority of the country’s total shrimp culture. The estimated brackish water area suitable for undertaking whiteleg shrimp cultivation in India is around 11.91 lakh hectares and spread over ten states and union territories, including Bengal, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Of this, only around 1.2 lakh hectares are under shrimp farming. There are many feed manufacturers capable of manufacturing and supplying a wide range of nutritionally high-quality vannamei feed by using a technical collaboration team and imported machinery, which are enriched with digestible contents that assist in enhancing the standards of used feeds. For instance, polyculture feed is designed for high stocking of fish, prawn, and shrimp culture. Mega speed is composed of 24% protein, with 2MM size pellets vastly used in the Indian market. Thus, with the growing export demand for litopenaeus vannamei from the international market, the litopenaeus vannamei segment of the aqua feed market of India is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific aqua feed market is fragmented, with major players operating, including Charoen Popkhand Group, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Masan Group, and Thai Union Group. These players are investing in new products and improvisation of existing products, expansions, and acquisitions for business expansions. Another major area of investment is the increased focus on R&D to launch new products at lower prices.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363547/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Could Rise After Latest EU Sanctions on Russia. Why a Rally May Not Last.

    Following an adjustment period to find new sources of shipping, capital, and insurance for Russia’s oil, prices may give back the accrued premiums.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Gain Amid a Challenging Industry

    Conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand could hurt demand for partnerships' midstream assets. EPD, ET and MMP are surviving the industry challenges.

  • Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

    One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). ExxonMobil recently announced it would raise its dividend payout for the 40th consecutive year.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • Elon Musk Knows His Potential Successor at Tesla

    The billionaire's face and name are attached to the premium electric vehicle maker, but things could change soon.

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • FTX’s Collapse Leaves Employees Sick With Anger

    What started as a dream job turned into a nightmare for employees of the crypto exchange that imploded in spectacular fashion last week.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tim Hortons teams up with Alibaba to woo Chinese coffee drinkers

    The operator of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in China said on Thursday it had forged a two-year partnership with Alibaba Group's grocery chain that will see the two launch co-branded products. E-commerce giant Alibaba's Freshippo will begin sales next month at its stores, of which it has more than 300, as well as through its official app, it said in a statement. Products will include drinks such as Velvet Cocoa Coffee.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

    U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and Ripple.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports as Kingdom Implements OPEC+ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraSaudi Arabia has cut oil exports sharply this month as the kingdom delivers on an OPEC+ agreement to shore up global crude mark

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    This growth stock is brimming with potential, and investors have a rare opportunity to buy at a bargain price.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.