Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals Presents Opportunities
Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market
Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type of Vaccine, Species, and Route of Administration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific aquaculture vaccines market is expected to grow from US$ 33.05 million in 2022 to US$ 74.98 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2028.
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals is Driving the Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market
As per the research study titled Prevalence of Anisakid Nematodes in Fish in China: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis" published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in February 2022, the anisakid nematodes were widespread in fish across China with a pooled incidence rate of 45.5% and the occurrence percentage for fresh fish was the greatest (58.1%).
Eastern China had the highest prevalence rate of anisakid nematodes (55.3%), while the prevalence of anisakid nematodes (76.8%) was highest in East China Sea.
According to the data published in Aquaculture Research & Development journal, ~219 cases of infectious diseases in the fresh aquaculture sector were registered from 2014 to 2018. Among these, 74.88% were parasitic, 12.80% were bacterial, 1.83% were viral, and 10.50% cases were a mix of parasitic and bacterial diseases. Therefore, the high prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the demand for vaccines, which would provide lucrative opportunities for the aquaculture vaccines market in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Aquaculture Industry
Surging Demand for Aquatic Animal-Derived Food Products
Market Restraints
Strict Regulatory Policies for Approval of Vaccines and High Cost of Vaccines
Market Opportunities
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals
Future Trends
Development of Novel Vaccines
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
135
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$33.05 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$74.98 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
14.6%
Regions Covered
Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Market Landscape
5. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Asia Pacific Analysis
7. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Type of Vaccine
7.1 Overview
7.3 Live Vaccines
7.4 Inactivated Vaccines
7.5 Other Vaccines
8. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - by Species
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market, by Species 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Tilapia
8.4 Trout
8.5 Salmon
8.7 Shrimps
8.8 Others
9. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Route of Administration
9.1 Overview
9.2 Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Route of Administration 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Injection Vaccines
9.4 Immersions Vaccines
9.5 Oral Vaccines
10. Asia Pacific Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Country Analysis
11. Aquaculture Vaccines Market - Industry Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Elanco Animal Health Inc
HIPRA SA
Merck & Co Inc.
Phibro Animal Health Corp
Zoetis Inc.
Indian Immunologicals Ltd
Nisseiken Co Ltd
