U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.25
    -30.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,019.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,676.25
    -170.50 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.70
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.87
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.46
    +0.59 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4030
    -0.2010 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,537.73
    -297.42 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.50
    -7.82 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,837.92
    +17.76 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Report 2022 - Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as 3D Bioprinting and Artificial Intelligence

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market, By Products (Artificial heart, Artificial Kidneys, Bionic Limb, and Others), By Technology, By Material, By End-User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028

Rising cases of organ failures, along with scarcity of organ donors are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

For instance, according to the article titled "Organ donation in India - There is light at the end of the tunnel" published in 2022, it is projected that every year, approximately 5 lakh Indians face organ failures, still less than 2%-3% of them receive a life-saving transplant.

Moreover, increasing cases of disabilities or road accidents which leads to amputations, are surging the demand for the replacement of the damaged part or organ, which, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D bioprinting, artificial intelligence, and others are propelling the growth of the Asia-pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

However, compatibility issues between the organ donor and a transplant recipient are hampering the growth of the market. Besides, strict regulations associated with the artificial organs and bionics are expected to slow down the growth of the market.

Artificial kidneys held the dominant share in 2022, due to the increasing renal diseases, and failures, and growing elderly population. Based on country, Japan holds the maximum share of the market in the Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the increase in the number of chronic diseases that lead to organ failure, rising older population, and increasing rate of road mishaps and resulting disabilities.

Collaboration and mergers with medical schools or research organizations is one of the key strategies of the companies to sustain and maintain their position in such highly competitive environment.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

  • To classify and forecast Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market based on product, technology, material, end-user, company and country.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific artificial organs and bionics market.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Getinge AB

  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • ABIOMED.

  • Rex Bionics Ltd

  • Ossur hf

  • ReWalk Robotics

  • Cyberdyne Inc.

  • Obara Kogyo Inc. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market, By Products:

  • Artificial Heart

  • Artificial Kidneys

  • Bionic Limb

  • Others

Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market, By Technology:

  • Suction Technology

  • Implanted myoelectric sensor (IMES) technology

  • Socket-Based Technology

  • 3D Bioprinting

  • Others

Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market, By Material:

  • Plastics

  • Metal

  • Polymer

Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Surgical Centers

  • Others

Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market, By Country:

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Australia

  • Vietnam

  • Malaysia

  • Indonesia

  • Philippines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkga1i-pacific?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot EV stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot EV stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now. The electric vehicle (EV) industry was heavily impacted by the economic downturn in 2022. As interest rates increased […]

  • Why Canadian Oil & Gas Will Remain Hot In 2023

    2022 was a fantastic year for Canadian oil and gas stocks, and barring major black swan events should continue being an attractive sector for long-term investors

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, Volkswagen and BMW

    BYD, Volkswagen and BMW have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Fertilizer Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    A retreat in fertilizer prices from record highs on softer demand and a spike in key raw material costs pose headwinds for the Zacks Fertilizers industry. SQM, CF and IPI are poised well to tackle the challenges.

  • China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels

    China's independent refineries are ramping up imports of discounted fuel oil blended from Russian barrels to use as low-cost feedstock amid a shortage of government crude oil import quotas for some of them, according to trade sources and data. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the looming Feb. 5 embargo and price cap on refined products, have been pushing Russian fuel oil barrels eastward into Asia at attractive discounts since last year. Traders blend these barrels with other oils to rebrand the fuel oil's country of origin, clearing the way for ship insurance and financing that would otherwise be banned under the sanctions, trade sources said.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World (2021)

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Ford Posts $1.3 Billion Fourth-Quarter Profit, Misses Full-Year Profit Guidance

    Ford Motor posted disappointing quarterly results Thursday, leading the U.S. auto maker to miss its full-year profit guidance for 2022, as supply-chain snags, quality problems and structural inefficiencies continued to drag on earnings. For the full-year 2022, Ford recorded a $2 billion net loss. “We left about $2 billion of profit on the table due to cost, and especially, to continued supply-chain issues,” said Chief Executive Jim Farley on a call with analysts.

  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now turn […]

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • Supply chain, EVs and interest rates: Here's what Toyota Division head David Christ is anticipating in 2023

    2022 didn't go exactly as planned for Toyota but executives hope 2023 will be better. David Christ, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division for Plano-based Toyota Motor North America, spoke more about supply chain issues, demand, the leasing environment, electric vehicles and more in this interview.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Delivers Very Bad Crypto News

    Billionaire Charlie Munger, 99, has once again lambasted cryptocurrencies, to which he ascribes no positive utility. "In the U.S. in recent years, privately owned companies have issued thousands of new cryptocurrencies, large and small," Munger wrote in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Feb. 2. "In some cases, a big block of cryptocurrency has been sold to a promoter for almost nothing, after which the public buys in at much higher prices without fully understanding the pre-dilution in favor of the promoter," the famous investor laments.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • 3 Best Buys as Foreign Auto Industry Gets Into High Gear

    Given the robust demand for green vehicles, the prospects of Zacks Foreign Auto industry participants like BYDDY, VWAGY and BAMXF shine bright, thanks to their bold electrification targets.

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NXP Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks’, we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be given […]

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • How the free media were duped by a fake pro-Putin list of Western companies still doing business in Russia a year into the Ukraine invasion

    A recent list of 'Western multinationals' that stayed in Russia is based on false data, according to the Yale researchers who heralded 'the great retreat'.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • Oil prices extend slide to finish at their lowest in more than 3 weeks

    Oil futures decline Thursday, extending their loss from a day earlier to mark another finish at the lowest in more than three weeks.