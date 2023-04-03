U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Asia-Pacific Automotive Industry Sports Sponsorship Report 2023: Analyse Key Trends, Biggest Brands and Spenders, Deals, Product Category Breakdown and Case Studies

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Sponsorship by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Automotive Industry - Analysing the Trends, Biggest Brands and Spenders, Deals, Product Category Breakdown and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This automotive (APAC) report provides deep insights into the automotive sponsorship market trend, the dominant geographical market, most active sport and properties in APAC region for the automotive sector.

Furthermore, the report gives an in depth look at the automotive sector biggest deals, dominant secondary sectors, product categories, major spenders, and most active brands in the APAC region together with an illustrated chart depicting the deals expected to expire in 2023 to understand the future market trend and growth possibilities in the region.

The automotive (APAC) report provides an overview of the sector's involvement with the sports rights holders in APAC region. Most active brands in relation to number of sports partnerships in the region. A detailed overview of geographical regions of APAC attracting most of the automotive sector spendings.

The report further takes a closer look at the sponsorship market trend of automotive sector in APAC region, sector biggest spenders, dominant secondary sectors, key automotive brand, leading sponsorship markets, and most enticing sport category & sport properties for automotive sector brands.

Scope

The association between automotive industry and sports has always been strong. Automotive companies used to emphasize primarily on building brand awareness and recognition through sports sponsorship, but now the focus is shifted towards creating emotional connections between brand and consumers through unique experiences.

With naturally a high level of loyalty noticed amongst sports fans, automakers are establishing long-term relationships with professional sports teams, events, players, federations to tap into the deep roots of sporting landscape and create meaningful relationship with existing and potential customers.

Additionally, for automotive brands, sport sponsorship forms the key component of marketing activity as sports fans often represent a collective gathering of a demographic aligning well with their target audience while assisting the brands to amplify the level of engagement with consumers and increase visibility.

The major stakeholders from this industry highly active in APAC region includes well known cars, tires, and motorcycles category brands such as SAIC, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Hankook, Kumho Tire, TVS Tyre, Hero MotoCorp and Yamaha. In recent years, consumer preferences especially younger generation has undergone a massive change, they are opting for hybrid electric vehicles keeping sustainability and eco-friendliness as the key priorities in vehicle purchase decisions.

While it's encouraging to see consumers moving towards a greener future and favoring electric vehicles, it's a signal for automakers to actively invest more in safer technologies and robust infrastructure to better serve their customers and drive sales.

A notable feature in the report is that 80% of partnerships in the APAC region are held by APAC region brands only, followed by EMEA region brand with 12% and AMER brands accounting for only 9% of partnerships. APAC market is dominated by cars category brands, accounting for 54 percent of the total sector spend while tires category lead with respect to number of deals, accounting for 30 percent of the sector's 326 deals.

Also, East Asian region accounts for majority of deals from automotive brands almost 55% of the total sector deals while Oceania region represent the highest valued market for auto makers with this region attracting nearly 41% of the total sector's spending in the APAC market.

Professional sports teams within the sport industry receives majority of sponsorship spend from automotive brands, holding 42% deal value and 72% of deals from total automotive sector sponsorship landscape in APAC region.

Key Highlights

  • Automotive (APAC) sector sponsorship worth an annual estimate of $265.15 million to sports industry rights holders, according to the Sport Intelligence Centre, with data being taken from the publisher's Sports sponsorship database as of 15th February 2023.

  • There are 238 automotive brands currently engaged in sport sponsorship agreements.

  • Oceania region represents the most enticing sport market to automotive brands, with Oceania' rights holders in this market collecting $108.7 million as of 15th February 2023 from this industry, comfortably surpassing all other sporting markets like East Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia, Overall Australia represents the biggest sporting market within APAC, with 84 deals worth an estimated $98.7 million. Other notable markets within APAC include, Japan, India, China, South Korea and New Zealand.

  • Soccer stands as the most valued and most active sporting market within APAC region with 133 deals worth an estimate of $60.73 million annually, while cricket stands as the second most valued sport at $40.33 million.

  • Car's category dominate the automotive sector sponsorships in the APAC market in terms of annual spend, accounting for 54 percent of the total sector's spending, while tires category lead with respect to number of deals, accounting for 30 percent of the sector's 326 deals.

Reasons to Buy

  • This report brings forth a comprehensive, forward-looking analysis of the automotive sector's involvement with sports rights holders in APAC region to help executives build proactive and productive advancement strategies.

  • Accompanying the sponsorship database, the report examines the automotive sector's expenditure on sports sponsorship in APAC region and features leading automotive brands, biggest spenders, valuable sports market, key geographic markets, dominant secondary sectors, lucrative partners to sports industry, sponsorship market trend, sector's most notable partnerships and most attractive sporting properties in APAC region.

  • With several charts and tables, the report is intended for for an audience of executives and professionals, boasting presentation quality.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Introduction

  • Sponsorship Market Trend

  • Automotive Sponsorship Market Trend

  • Sector Summary

  • Top Sports by Value and Volume

  • Product Category Breakdown

  • Secondary Sector Breakdown

  • Biggest Deals

  • Key Product Sponsorship Markets Across APAC

  • Market Analysis

  • Top Expiring Deals in 2023

  • Case Study- Australian Open Championships and Kia

  • Brand Analysis Summary

  • Most Active Brands

  • Biggest Spenders

  • Key Brands Analysis Appendix Sources

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • SAIC

  • Toyota

  • Kia

  • Hyundai

  • Hero MotoCorp

  • Hankook Tire

  • Kumho Tire

  • BKT

  • Ford

  • TVS Tyres

  • CEAT Tyres

  • Yamaha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzjrp0

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


