Asia Pacific B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: China Leads the Way with a Booming eCommerce Sector

According to the publisher, B2C Ecommerce market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 7.46% on annual basis to reach US$3,758.4 billion in 2023. Driven by increasing access to smartphone devices, growing internet penetration, and rising disposable income, the e-commerce industry has continued to record strong growth in the Asia Pacific region in 2022, and the trend is projected to further continue over the next three to four years. E-commerce players are expanding their operations into new product categories as they seek to provide more value to their customers while driving incremental revenue per user.



The year-end holiday season resulted in strong order volumes for firms in a country like India. In Southeast Asia, e-commerce marketplace sellers have posted strong growth in sales amid the growing shift to online sales channels. Factors such as on-time fulfillment rate and prompt customer services have also supported the uptick in online shopping across the region. While rising inflation and cost of living are expected to have a short-term impact on market growth, the long-term outlook for the B2C e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific remains strong.



The Chinese B2C e-commerce sector is projected to record strong order volumes in Q1 2023



China has one of the largest e-commerce markets in the Asia Pacific region. In Q1 2023, the sector will be driven by the pandemic outbreak and the new year sales event, and consequently, is projected to post strong growth during the period.

To capitalize on the new year shopping trend, many leading players such as JD.com have already started their Chinese New Year Sale events by announcing huge discounts on consumer electronics products, among other things. Along with the new year shopping season, the e-commerce market is also expected to experience a strong influx of orders due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The macroeconomic factors have affected the growth rate of players like Alibaba. This coupled with regulatory scrutiny has resulted in declining valuations for these firms. However, the long-term outlook for the industry remains positive. Social commerce players such as Pinduoduo and TikTok are projected to keep supporting the industry growth over the next three to four years.

The Chinese e-commerce and social commerce firms are also expanding their footprint in the global market to capitalize on the booming B2C e-commerce space. The trend is projected to continue over the next three to four years.



Firms are recording strong growth in the Southeast Asia market amid growing online shopping trends



Online marketplaces have recorded strong growth in order volume and customer acquisition in Southeast Asia in 2022. The growing trend of online shopping has resulted in retail sellers recording strong sales growth.

In December 2022, Shopee, one of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in Southeast Asia, announced that its sellers have recorded a sales growth of 25% in Malaysia. More than 145,000 sellers achieved a growth rate during the 12-month period, till September 2022. Enhanced customer support and on-time fulfillment rate have supported Shopee sellers to drive their order volumes in the country.

Amid the growing market size and rising competition, some firms are even seeking to expand their presence in more e-commerce categories in the region. For instance,

In December 2022, Robinhood, the Thailand-based e-commerce platform, announced that the firm is expanding into four new segments, including supermarkets, delivery, transport, and travel. The expansion is part of the firm's strategy to become a super app. With over 3.2 million users, the expansion will allow the firm to further accelerate its growth.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects the online shopping trend to further accelerate in the Southeast Asia region, thereby supporting the growth of these players over the next three to four years.



Tier II, III, and IV cities are driving the growth of the e-commerce market in India



India is one of the largest consumer markets globally and not just in the Asia Pacific region. With the majority of its population living in Tier II, III, and IV cities, consumers in these cities are driving the growth of the Indian e-commerce market. Easy access to products in the under-penetrated market has turned many offline shoppers into online buyers.

Furthermore, the investment in logistic services has allowed e-commerce players to reach more rural and remote areas, thereby driving order volumes for e-commerce marketplaces. The growth of social shopping has also resulted in higher penetration in Tier II, III, and IV cities of India over the last few years, and the trend is projected to further continue over the next three to four years.



The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Asia Pacific promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.39% during 2023-2027. The B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value in the region will increase from US$3,497.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$4,815.5 billion by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in the Asia Pacific region. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.



In addition to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in the Asia Pacific region.



Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

