Asia Pacific Bentonite Market to Register Highest CAGR of 5.9% through 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Sales of bentonite in the personal care sector are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period and to reach about US$ 31,548.6 Thousand by the end of 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific bentonite market is right now esteemed at around US$ 65,706.9 Mn and is expected to extend at a CAGR of 5.9% to arrive at US$ 116,799.7 Mn by 2032. Developing interest for bentonite is supposed to be driven by areas like individual consideration, drug, and agrochemical.

The Asia Pacific Bentonite Market is estimated to expand at 5.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand from the personal care and cosmetics sector is expected to augment the growth in the market over the assessment period.

Bentonite’s excellent features such as water absorption capacity, detoxification, and acne treatment make it ideal for use in various personal care and cosmetics products. Bentonite clay is used in sunscreen, hair cleansers, and softeners. It is also used as a thickener, absorbent, filler, texturizer, and binder in various skin and hair care products and color cosmetics.

Moreover, growing trend of using organic products is compelling personal care product manufacturers to shift towards eco-friendly and chemical-free products that are equally effective. Bentonite is a natural absorbent and does not have any severe side effects on health.

Owing to the eco-friendly nature of bentonite, its increasing application in the personal care industry is anticipated to propel the growth of the Bentonite market in recent years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15049

Increasing demand for organic personal care and cosmetic products across the globe, along with increasing investments in the pharmaceutical sector across India and China will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • The Asia Pacific bentonite market is expected to attain a value of over US$ 116,799.7 Th by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

  • Rising demand for bentonite for usage in sunscreen, hair cleanser, and softener in personal care sector is expected to propel the growth in the market in recent years.

  • Bentonite is used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its absorption property, high Alkalinity, and Antibacterial properties.

  • China is the second-largest pharmaceutical market in the world owing to this reason China is predicted to be the leading country in terms of Bentonite consumption.

Competitive Landscape

Ashapura Group, Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd, Wyo-Ben Inc, Manek Mineral Group, Arumpo Bentonite Pty Ltd, Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd, Swell Well Minechem Pvt. Ltd., Dae Minerals Co., Ltd, Nova Gas Technologies Inc., Boc Gases Ireland Inc., and various others are some of the key manufacturers of bentonite.

For More Information or Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15049

More Insights into the Asia Pacific Bentonite Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific Bentonite Market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the Asia Pacific market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Product Type (sodium, calcium, aluminum & others), Application (absorbent, thickener, oral care, carrier/formulator, anti-inflammatory agent, WP, WDG & SC and other), End-Use (pharmaceuticals, crop protection, animal care, personal care, and ceramics) and Country.

Asia Pacific Bentonite Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Aluminum

  • Calcium

  • Sodium

  • Other

By Application:

  • Absorbent

  • Anti-inflammatory agent

  • Carrier/Formulator

  • Oral Care

  • Thickener

  • Others

By End Use:

  • Animal Care

  • Ceramics

  • Crop Protection

  • Personal Care

  • Pharmaceutical

By Country:

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Thailand

  • Vietnam

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

What are the Opportunities for Bentonite Manufacturers in Asia Pacific?

The combination of bentonite and cyclodextrin has the potential to promote a variety of chemical reactions in aqueous solutions under ultra-sonication, including the synthesis of xanthan, knoevenagel condensation, and octa hydro quinazolinones. It can also function as a catalyst in esterification reactions.

In the chemical industry, a catalyst is extremely important. The chemical sector is expanding due to the strong demand for specialty and commodity chemicals, which will provide opportunities for growth in the bentonite market.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15049

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Bentonite Market Size: Bentonite Markett is expected to reach US$ 2.37 Bn in 2031, likely to surge at a vigorous 6.2% CAGR during the assessment period 2021 -2031

Tallow Amine Market Share: The tallow amine market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The tallow amine market share is valued at US$ 9.3 Bn in 2022, and is anticipated to value at US$ 13.77 Bn by 2032.

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth: The flame retardant chemicals market is growing at a modest rate with a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period 2022-2032

Cetanol Market Trends: The cetanol market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, with an incremental growth of US$ 651 Mn through the forecast period.

Glycolic Acid Market Outlook: The glycolic acid market is garnering momentum and is predicted to move at an impressive CAGR of 7% during 2022-2032.

Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Demand: The global aerospace maintenance chemical market is anticipated to move steadily, registering a nominal CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Fine Chemicals Market Forecast: The fine chemicals market is estimated to witness an average pace with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Magnetic Material Market Value: The global magnetic materials market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Ferrite Market Analysis: Leading players in the global ferrite market are leveraging the unique chemical as well as physical properties of sintered ferrite core inductor structures, such as high mechanical strength, high magnetostrictive properties, and significant electric resistance.

Sulphur Bentonite Market Volume: Sulphur Bentonite Market forecasts the value to top US$ 197.3 Mn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 5.0% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 - 2029

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, 
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/asia-pacific-bentonite-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


