Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market - Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest study analyzes the historical and present scenario of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific to gauge its growth potential.
The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about the growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. This study also elaborates on the significant changes that are anticipated to boost the growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. It also includes key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific and provides statistics related to the market in terms of value (US$ Mn).
This study covers detailed segmentation of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific, along with key information and competition outlook. The report provides company profiles of players that dominate the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies adopted by these players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this Report on Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market
The report provides detailed information about the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific based on comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that currently operate in the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the market in order to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.
Which segment of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific would emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?
How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific?
What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific between 2021 and 2031?
What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global & Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Segment Definition
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global & Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Biologics Contract Manufacturing: Overview
5.2. Trends in Biopharma Contract Manufacturing
5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)
5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry
6. Global & Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
6.3.2. Recombinant Proteins
6.3.3. Vaccines
6.3.4. Molecular Therapy
6.3.5. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region
7.2.1. Japan
7.2.2. South Korea
7.2.3. Taiwan
7.2.4. Singapore
7.2.5. Thailand
7.2.6. India
7.2.7. Rest of Asia Pacific
7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Sub-Region
8. Japan Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
8.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
8.2.2. Recombinant Proteins
8.2.3. Vaccines
8.2.4. Molecular Therapy
8.2.5. Others
8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
8.3.1. By Type
9. South Korea Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
9.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
9.2.2. Recombinant Proteins
9.2.3. Vaccines
9.2.4. Molecular Therapy
9.2.5. Others
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
9.3.1. By Type
10. Taiwan Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
10.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
10.2.2. Recombinant Proteins
10.2.3. Vaccines
10.2.4. Molecular Therapy
10.2.5. Others
10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.3.1. By Type
11. Singapore Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Key Findings
11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
11.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
11.2.2. Recombinant Proteins
11.2.3. Vaccines
11.2.4. Molecular Therapy
11.2.5. Others
11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.3.1. By Type
12. Thailand Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Key Findings
12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
12.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
12.2.2. Recombinant Proteins
12.2.3. Vaccines
12.2.4. Molecular Therapy
12.2.5. Others
12.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.3.1. By Type
13. India Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Key Findings
13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
13.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
13.2.2. Recombinant Proteins
13.2.3. Vaccines
13.2.4. Molecular Therapy
13.2.5. Others
13.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.3.1. By Type
14. Rest of Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
14.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
14.2.2. Recombinant Proteins
14.2.3. Vaccines
14.2.4. Molecular Therapy
14.2.5. Others
14.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.3.1. By Type
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. Lonza Group
15.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.2. Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.
15.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.3. Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
15.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.4. Siegfried Holding AG
15.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.5. Cambrex Corporation
15.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.6. Boehringer Ingelheim
15.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.7. Recipharm Pharmaceuticals
15.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.8. Catalent Inc.
15.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.9. WuXi Biologics
15.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.10. Fujifilm Holding Corporation
15.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.11. AbbVie, Inc.
15.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.3.11.2. Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3. Strategic Overview
15.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw7n83?
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-biologics-contract-manufacturing-market-2021-to-2031---industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-301461181.html
SOURCE Research and Markets