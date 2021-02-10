Asia Pacific Bus Market Outlook to 2030 & 2040
Transit agencies/authorities in the Asia Pacific are increasingly focusing on the deployment of buses (diesel, CNG, electric, hydrogen-fuelled, etc.) and modernization of existing bus infrastructure.
There is an increasing trend to deploy clean fuel buses and targets have also been set for the introduction of zero-emission buses and installation of infrastructure by 2030. For instance, India plans to become a 100 percent electric-vehicle nation by 2030; Taiwan aims to deploy an all-electric bus fleet by 2030, and Singapore plans to have a fully electric bus fleet by 2040. Increasing emphasis is also being laid on the deployment of CNG buses, with recent procurement plans announced in India, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. The uptake of hydrogen buses is comparatively slower in the region, but China, Japan and Australia are making headway in this area.
To highlight the opportunities in the bus market in the Asia Pacific region, the publisher has launched its first edition of the Asia Pacific Bus Market Outlook Report 2021-2030, the most comprehensive and up-to-date study on this segment. The report will provide detailed information on 75 cities in 23 countries, which have recorded bus-related developments in the last year and have significant plans to deploy urban and clean buses (including zero-emission buses) in the future.
The report will be useful to organisations interested in the Asia Pacific bus market- public transport authorities/agencies and operators, government transport departments, city governments, policymaking and regulatory bodies, bus OEMs and technology providers, infrastructure OEMs, charging solution suppliers and battery manufacturers, energy providers, multilateral aid agencies, banks and financial institutions, academic institutions, research and development organisations, consultants, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: EXISTING AND EVOLVING ASIA PACIFIC BUS MARKET
1.1 EXISTING ASIA PACIFIC URBAN BUS MARKET
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Current market size
1.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the bus market in APAC
1.1.4 Bus rolling stock
Distribution of bus fleet by fuel-type
Market size by sub-regions
Distribution of bus fleet by age
1.1.5 Ridership trends
1.1.6 Federal government policies impacting the bus market in APAC
1.1.7 Operating models
1.1.8 Key operators
1.1.9 Funding and finance
1.1.10 Key pilots
1.1.11 Key trends
1.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
1.2.1 Recent initiatives, plans and policies
1.2.2 Recent contracts awarded
1.2.3 Recent deployments
1.2.4 Recent deliveries
1.2.5 Recent funding and financing
1.2.6 Recent technology developments
1.2.7 Other key developments
1.3 OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES
1.3.1 Growth drivers
1.3.2 Market outlook
1.3.3 Planned bus rolling stock procurements
Planned procurements by fuel-type
Planned procurements by countries
Geographical variation in demand
1.3.4 Planned fueling/charging infrastructure
EV charging infrastructure
Hydrogen fueling infrastructure
Biomethane fueling infrastructure
CNG fueling infrastructure
1.3.5 Upcoming bus-based infrastructure projects (BRT, depots, etc)
1.3.6 Investment projections (by fuel-type)
1.3.7 Open tenders with contracts to be awarded
1.3.8 Nationwide plans for the deployment of clean buses
1.3.9 Key risks and challenges
1.4 KEY PLAYERS
1.4.1 Competitive landscape
1.4.2 Collaborations in the bus market
1.4.3 Key bus manufacturers
1.4.4 Key infrastructure suppliers
PART 2: CITY PROFILES
Each city profile provides information in Excel and PDF format on:
City background
City authorities, agencies, developers and operators
Key federal government policies impacting the city
Key city-level policies for deployment of buses
Current network and infrastructure (routes, stops, depots, fueling stations, etc.)
Current bus ridership
Modal share
Existing bus rolling stock (by fuel type, age, supplier, etc.)
Capex plans
Projections for bus procurements, replacements and modernisation
Planned investments
New bus procurement plans (by type)
Bus modernisation plans
Technology initiatives
Infrastructure expansion and upgrades
Autonomous buses/ shuttles
Open tenders
Key contracts awarded
Recent developments
Contact personnel
