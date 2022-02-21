U.S. markets closed

Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2022: BNPL Gross Merchandise Value will Increase from $82,806.9 Million in 2021 to Reach $749,226.9 Million by 2028

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment industry in the region is expected to grow by 61.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 133696.8 million in 2022.

BNPL payment industry in Asia Pacific has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Asia Pacific remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.3% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$ 82806.9 million in 2021 to reach US$ 749226.9 million by 2028.

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) market in the Asia-Pacific region recorded significant growth in the last four to six quarters. Asia is home to the leading BNPL companies in the world. Countries such as Australia, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia recorded strong demand for BNPL payment options in this period. A large young population is primarily driving the demand and market growth. The publisher expects that with the rising demand for BNPL, the region will likely attract more investment in the short to medium-term perspective.

Australia is one of the leading BNPL market in this region. As more and more consumers are inclining towards BNPL services primarily due to interest-free deferred payment solutions, the market recorded significant growth in the country. With a favorable regulatory framework and the presence of the world's leading BNPL companies, the sector is expected to attract more investment opportunities in the short to medium term.

The publisher expects more B2B integrations and niche-focused BNPL offerings in the next four to six quarters. For instance, BNPL installment payment solutions for the healthcare industry to rise significantly. While there is still plenty of room for both established and emerging BNPL providers in the region, any change in the regulation is expected to impact the exponential growth that the segment experienced over the last few years.

Australian BNPL companies continue global expansion through strategic investments and partnerships

The global BNPL market is expected to grow significantly over the next four to eight quarters. To capitalize on this growing global market opportunity, Australia-based BNPL players are expanding their footprint internationally.

  • In September 2021, Zip announced that the firm is investing US$50 million to acquire a minority stake in the India-based BNPL platform, ZestMoney. This strategic investment in ZestMoney is part of its plans to tap into new growth markets. India has a large young consumer base who are gravitating increasingly towards cashless payment solutions. Consequently, there is significant growth potential in the e-commerce and BNPL space.

  • In December 2021, Latitude announced that the firm is looking to enter into a strategic partnership with Harvey Norman in Singapore, one of the leading retailers, to spearhead its launch in the rapidly growing Southeast Asian BNPL market. The Australia-based BNPL platform is looking to differentiate itself in Asia by expanding its services for bigger ticket BNPL in 2022.

BNPL platforms are launching innovative features to offer value-added services in Australia

As the competition in the BNPL space continues to intensify and grow in the country, firms are launching innovative features for their users to expand their value proposition.

  • In November 2021, Afterpay Australia announced the launch of its new money and lifestyle app, Money by Afterpay, which is expected to provide over 3.6 million Afterpay users access to a brand-new money experience.

  • The new approach to money brought innovated by Afterpay is expected to better resonate with Gen Z and millennials. Moreover, the new app will provide consumers with a host of different features that will allow them to look at their savings and spending all in one app.

The publisher expects other BNPL platforms to also innovate with their feature offering over the next four to eight quarters, which will subsequently boost the popularity of BNPL products among consumers in Australia.

BNPL disbursals grow more than 100% during the festival season in India

Over the last four to eight quarters, BNPL platforms have experienced accelerated growth on the basis of widespread adoption. However, the market got a further boost during the festival season in the country, wherein several BNPL platforms reported over 100% growth in disbursals during Diwali 2021, compared to the year before.

  • LazyPay, the BNPL product owned by PayU, experienced a credit demand increase of 300% over the last festive season in India. The firm mainly experienced demand in segments such as food and beverages, travel, and entertainment. Leading to November 2021, the firm also had an uptick of 70% in user acquisition over the last two months. With the firm facilitating five million transactions every month through its platform in 2021, LazyPay targets to acquire two million new consumers by the end of 2022.

Fundraising activities are rising in the Chinese BNPL market

With the expected growth in the Chinese BNPL sector over the next four to eight quarters, BNPL firms are raising funds to capitalize on the high growth potential and expanding market share.

  • In December 2021, Ant Group-owned consumer finance arm announced that the firm is raising US$3.5 billion to boost its growth in the BNPL sector. Notably, the firm announced that the capital increase would allow it to advance more credit to consumers in the country over the next few quarters. This will subsequently assist the firm in further increasing its market share in the region.

The publisher expects more BNPL firms to raise funding rounds in China over the next four to eight quarters, which will further intensify innovation and competition in the Chinese deferred payment industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

Scope

BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

BNPL Key Players

  • Afterpay

  • Akulaku

  • Alipay

  • Amazon Pay Later

  • Art Money

  • AsiaPay

  • Atome

  • Baitiao

  • BillEase

  • Brighte

  • Capital Float

  • Cashalo

  • FavePay Later

  • Fen Fu

  • Finazar

  • Flipkart Pay Later

  • Fundiin

  • GoJek Paylater

  • Grab

  • Happay

  • Home Credit

  • Hoolah

  • Huabei

  • humm

  • Indodana PayLater

  • JD Finance

  • Klarna

  • Kredivo

  • Laybuy

  • LazyPay

  • LexinFintech

  • LimePay

  • Naver

  • octifi

  • OlaMoney Postpaid

  • OpenPay

  • Paidy

  • Paypal

  • Payright

  • Paytm Postpaid

  • PineLabs

  • PowerBuy

  • Rely

  • Sezzle

  • Shopee PayLater

  • Simpl

  • Splitit

  • Tencent

  • TendoPay

  • UnaPay

  • UnionPay International

  • Wowmelo

  • ZestMoney

  • Zilingo

  • Zippay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz12t2


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


