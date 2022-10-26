U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Testing Market Research Report 2022

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Diagnostic Type (Lab Testing, Genetic Testing, Imaging Testing, Biomarkers Testing, In Vitro Diagnostic Testing, Biopsy and Others), By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing trend of unhealthy diet amongst the population and the growing number of cancer cases in the region.

This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing efforts undertaken by the government to create awareness regarding cancer, as well as to minimize the disease burden, are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market through 2027.

Surging demand for screening tools and techniques is further spurring the growth of the market. However, the high cost of diagnosis might hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, several side effects associated with imaging solutions are expected to impede the market's growth over the next few years.

The Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market is segmented on diagnostic type, technology, application, end-user, company, and country. Based on diagnostic type, the market is categorized into lab testing, genetic testing, imaging testing, biomarkers testing, in vitro diagnostic testing, biopsy, and others.

The imaging testing segment dominated the market until 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This dominance can be ascribed to the fact that imaging modalities such as computed tomography scans and magnetic resonance imaging are quick, non-invasive, and pain-free diagnostic solutions.

In addition to this, technological advancements in imaging modalities have contributed to the segmental growth. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and others.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of increased rates of adoption of technologically advanced imaging modalities and other devices which are used in the detection of cancer.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new developments in order to expand their geographic reach and increase customer base.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

  • To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market based on diagnostic type, technology, application, end-user, company, and country.

  • To identify dominant country or segment in the Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

  • GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Siemens AG

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc

  • F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

  • Illumina, Inc

  • Boehringer-Ingelheim International GmbH

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Diagnostic Type:

  • Lab Testing

  • Genetic Testing

  • Imaging Testing

  • Biomarkers Testing

  • In Vitro Diagnostic Testing

  • Biopsy

  • Others

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Technology:

  • Platform Based

  • Instrument Based

  • Tumor Biomarker Tests

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Application:

  • Lung Cancer

  • Breast Cancer

  • Colorectal Cancer

  • Prostate Cancer

  • Kidney Cancer

  • Skin Cancer

  • Others

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End-User:

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Research Institutes

  • Others

Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Country:

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Indonesia

  • Philippines

  • Thailand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8owmwo


