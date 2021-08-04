U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.75
    -15.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,922.31
    -194.09 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,749.46
    -11.83 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.27
    -3.31 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -1.43 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1970
    +0.0210 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5380
    +0.4880 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,992.78
    +405.46 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.68
    +30.91 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.37
    +21.65 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Asia-Pacific Cell Therapy Market Analysis 2021-2028 - Need for Development of New Therapies Against SARS-CoV-2 Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Use-type (Clinical-use, Research-use), by Therapy Type (Autologous, Allogeneic) and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapid advancements in regenerative medicine are anticipated to provide effective solutions for chronic conditions. A substantial number of companies in the growing markets, such as India and South Korea, are striving to capitalize on the untapped opportunities in the market, thereby driving the market.

The growth is greatly benefitted by the fund and regulatory support from government bodies and regulatory agencies. For instance, in August 2020, the government of South Korea passed an Act on the Safety and Support of Advanced Regenerative Medical Treatment and Medicine to establish a regulatory system for patient safety during quality control and clinical trials and to strengthen the regulatory support for regenerative medicine development.

The implementation of the act is expected to enhance clinical studies and approvals of regenerative medicine in South Korea. Furthermore, CAR-T and TCR T-cell therapies have already revolutionized hematologic cancer treatment. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are deciphering its potential against the novel coronavirus. The concept of using T cells against chronic viral infections, such as HIV and hepatitis B, has already been proposed.

Based on the previous research insights, Singapore-based Duke-NUS medical school's emerging infectious diseases research program demonstrated the utility of these immunotherapies in treating patients with COVID-19 infection.

Thus, an increase in research for use of cell therapies for COVID-19 treatment is expected to drive the market in Asian countries. In April 2021, a team of researchers from Japan used induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) to find drugs that can effectively inhibit the coronavirus and other RNA viruses.

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

  • The research-use segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2020. This can to a substantial investment in research and their clinical translation in Asian countries

  • The segment is also driven by the rapid advances in stem cell research which exhibits the potential to effectively address the unmet demand of pharmaceutical and biotech entities, as well as healthcare professionals in disease management

  • On the other hand, the clinical use segment is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the success of CAR-T and other cellular therapies in recent times

  • Furthermore, the declining price of stem cell therapy products is anticipated to boost sales in this segment coupled with rising demand for effective alternatives to conventional therapies against various chronic indications

  • Based on the therapeutic area, malignancies captured the maximum revenue share in 2020

  • This can be owed to relatively more application of cellular therapies in the management of various cancer types such as acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma

  • The autologous therapies segment dominated the 2020 market owing to the approval of autologous CAR-T therapies, improved survival rate post transplantation procedures and relatively higher adoption rate

  • Japan has emerged as the leading Asian market, which can be attributed to its fast growth as a hub for research on regenerative medicine

  • On the other hand, Singapore and India are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of improving financing programs to support and advance cell therapy product development in the countries

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Cell Therapy Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Trends and Outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Rise in number of clinical studies for cellular therapies in Asia Pacific
3.3.1.2 Expanding regenerative medicine landscape in Asian countries
3.3.1.3 Introduction of novel platforms and technologies
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 Ethical concerns
3.3.2.2 Clinical issues pertaining to development & implementation of cell therapy
3.3.2.2.1 Manufacturing issues
3.3.2.2.2 Genetic instability
3.3.2.2.3 Condition of stem cell culture
3.3.2.2.4 Stem cell distribution after transplant
3.3.2.2.5 Immunological rejection
3.3.2.2.6 Challenges associated with allogeneic mode of transplantation
3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.3.3.1 Approval of Kymriah and Yescarta across various Asian countries
3.3.3.2 Developments in CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors
3.3.4 Market challenge analysis
3.3.4.1 Operational challenges associated with cell therapy development & usage
3.3.4.1.1 Volume of clinical trials for cell and gene therapy vs accessible qualified centers
3.3.4.1.2 Complex patient referral pathway
3.3.4.1.3 Patient treatment, selection, and evaluation
3.3.4.1.4 Availability of staff vs volume of cell therapy treatments
3.4 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapy Type, 2020
3.5 Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6 Regulatory Framework
3.6.1 China
3.6.1.1 Regulatory challenges & risk of selling unapproved cell therapies
3.6.2 Japan

Chapter 4 Cell Therapy Market: COVID-19 Impact analysis
4.1 Challenge's analysis
4.1.1 Manufacturing & supply challenges
4.1.2 Troubleshooting the manufacturing & supply challenges associated to COVID-19
4.2 Opportunities analysis
4.2.1 Need for development of new therapies against SARS-CoV-2
4.2.1.1 Role of T-cell based therapeutics in COVID-19 management
4.2.1.2 Role of mesenchymal cell-based therapeutics in COVID-19 management
4.2.2 Rise in demand for supply chain management solutions
4.3 Challenges in manufacturing cell therapies against COVID-19
4.4 Clinical Trial Analysis
4.5 Key Market Initiatives

Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy CDMOs/CMOs Landscape
5.1 Role of Cell Therapy CDMOs
5.2 Key Trends Impacting Asia Cell Therapy CDMO Market
5.2.1 Regulatory reforms
5.2.2 Expansion strategies
5.2.3 Rising investments
5.3 Manufacturing Volume Analysis
5.3.1 Wuxi Biologics
5.3.2 Samsung Biologics
5.3.3 GenScript
5.3.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
5.3.5 Seneca Biopharma, Inc.
5.3.6 Wuxi AppTech
5.4 Competitive Milieu
5.4.1 Regional network map for major players

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Use Type Business Analysis
6.1 Market (Stem & non-stem cells): Use type movement analysis
6.2 Clinical Use
6.2.1 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for clinical use, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.2 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for clinical use, by therapeutic area
6.2.2.1 Malignancies
6.2.2.1.1 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for malignancies, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.2.2 Musculoskeletal disorders
6.2.2.3 Autoimmune disorders
6.2.2.4 Dermatology
6.2.3 Market (stem & non-stem cells) for clinical use, by cell type
6.2.3.1 Stem cell therapies
6.2.3.1.1 Market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.3.1.2 BM, blood, & umbilical cord-derived stem cells/mesenchymal stem cells
6.2.3.1.3 Adipose-derived stem cell therapies
6.2.3.1.4 Other stem cell therapies
6.2.3.2 Non-stem cell therapies
6.3 Research Use

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Therapy Type Business Analysis
7.1 Market (Stem & Non-stem Cells): Therapy type movement analysis
7.2 Allogeneic Therapies
7.3 Autologous Therapies

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Country Business Analysis
8.1 Market (Stem & Non-stem Cells) Share by Country, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

  • Kolon Tissuegene, Inc.

  • JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

  • Medipost

  • Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

  • Anterogen. Co., Ltd

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Novartis Ag

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.

  • Curocell, Inc.

  • JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

  • Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1c0h7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • NBA Insider on Knicks NBA draft and free agency moves | Inside Out | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley talk about the Knicks moves in free agency. They discuss why Evan Fournier was the right guy for the Knicks, how much will the Knicks lean on Derrick Rose, and if they've improved their roster with the draft and free agency. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • BeyondSpring Stock Rockets 250% As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • How This Historic FDA Approval Benefits Viatris

    U.S. biopharmaceutical company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and its partner, Indian biopharma Biocon, announced on July 28 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved their biosimilar insulin drug, Semglee, as an "interchangeable biosimilar" -- a direct alternative to Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) blockbuster insulin drug, Lantus. Semglee is the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product approved by the FDA.

  • 1 Major Takeaway From Pfizer's Blowout Second-Quarter Results

    Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its second-quarter earnings report on July 28, and the  results were impressive. Naturally, the big story surrounded the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, whose revenue came in at $7.8 billion for the period. BNT162b2 is the gift that keeps on giving, and Pfizer now expects total revenue of $33.5 billion from the vaccine this year, which is up from its previous guidance of $26 billion.

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • Is Cassava Sciences Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    As if to prove the point that what goes up, must come down, shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) took a real beating last week. One of 2021’s star performers, SAVA stock had been on an absolute tear this year, as investors took a shine to the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) focused company following the release of promising data for its prospective AD treatment simufilam. However, in two consecutive sessions, shares shed a combined 56% after the company presented results from an interim analysis for the d

  • WHO Seeks Booster Halt; Israel Threatens Lockdown: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, called on employers to switch to work-at-home and warned that it may have to impose new lockdowns. The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on booster shots to enable poorer countries to catch up in vaccination rates.The drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will again require employees across its U.S. stores to wear face masks. The European Union expanded its portfolio of potential vaccines, signing an advan

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • Covid-19 Booster Shots: When Might You Need One and Why?

    Companies are working on coronavirus booster shots, as some early studies suggest antibody levels against Covid-19 wane with time, making boosters more necessary. We explore what that means for individual consumers. Illustration: Laura Kammermann/The Wall Street Journal

  • Indonesia Becomes Second in Asia to Hit 100,000 Covid Deaths

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has reached a grim milestone as more than 100,000 people died from the coronavirus, becoming the second country in Asia to breach that threshold.After weeks of topping the world’s tally of daily Covid-19 deaths, Southeast Asia’s largest economy added 1,747 fatalities on Wednesday, according to data from the health ministry, bringing its total number to 100,636.Indonesia joins 11 other countries -- including Brazil and India -- that have lost more than 100,000 lives in th

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • This High-Risk, High-Reward Biotech Could Make COVID Less Deadly -- and Make Investors Money

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) recently reported phase 2 results for its oral SARS-CoV-2 treatment, AT-527, and the data look promising: AT-527 may offer a convenient, effective treatment to prevent disease progression both in and out of the hospital. If Atea is able to earn regulatory approval for the therapy, it should prove quite profitable for the company and its investors. It's an opportune moment for Atea to be delivering such news.

  • Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Indonesia recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, data from the country’s health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally. Indonesia has been battling a tide of coronavirus infections and deaths driven by the highly contagious Delta variant for the past month, as the country has quickly become Asia's coronavirus epicentre. On Wednesday, the data showed Indonesia's total number of infections had reached 3.53 million, while deaths rose by 1,747 to 100,636, although public health experts believe the true toll is likely far higher.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • X-rays Show Difference in COVID-19 Cases Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Patients

    A doctor in St. Louis, Missouri, captured the difference in lung health between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients who both tested positive for COVID-19

  • Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Blasted 38% Higher Today

    Clinical-stage biotech Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) had a big and bright Monday, with its stock closing the session more than 38% higher. The rocket that lifted it was ignited by a prominent investment bank's upgrade, the latest in a series of analyst upgrades for the stock. The newest bull for Infinity is Anupam Rama at JPMorgan Chase unit JPMorgan.

  • Delta variant: 'We have two key weapons in fighting this virus,' doctor explains

    As the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads rapidly nationwide, the U.S. has “two weapons” to mitigate the outbreak, according to One Medical Regional Medical Director Dr. Natasha Bhuyan.

  • Here's How Intermittent Fasting Might Benefit Your Immune System

    The latest science suggests that intermittent fasting may help your body's defenses. Here's what you need to know.

  • Vaccine Mandates Aren’t Enough. Make Unvaccinated People Pay if They Harm Others.

    A proposal: Hold the intentionally unvaccinated liable for any costs if their decisions harm others.