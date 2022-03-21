U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.25
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,544.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,377.25
    -36.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.10
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.00
    +3.30 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.00
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    -1.80 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3170
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2000
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,282.96
    -609.25 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.46
    +24.59 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Asia Pacific Channel Partners Select BlackBerry Jarvis to Secure IoT Software

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BB

Expanded network of specialist partners now offering BlackBerry's single-tool solution to help developers, manufacturers and regulators analyze and detect threats in complex embedded systems

WATERLOO, ON, March 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced 13 channel partners (Distributors & Value Added Integrators) that will offer BlackBerry® Jarvis® 2.0 to companies that build secure, mission-critical systems in APAC. Whether in transportation, medical equipment or on the factory floor – BlackBerry Jarvis is key for industries that must adhere to strict regulations while managing complex supply chains and the escalating risk of security attacks on cyber and physical systems.

BlackBerry Jarvis is a binary software composition analysis (SCA) and security testing tool, designed to detect and list open-source software and software licenses within embedded systems, as well as cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exposures. It performs a thorough scan of the software binary and produces a software bill of materials (SBOM), offering deep actionable insights in a fraction of the time it takes for security professionals to manually perform these tasks. Embedded software developers use BlackBerry Jarvis to demonstrate compliance to specific security standards and harden their systems to make them more resilient. Regulators can also use the tool to enforce compliance, verifying security claims by manufacturers and suppliers.

"Asia Pacific is at a tipping point in how it protects infrastructure and industries against growing IoT security threats as digital automation continues to advance," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific, BlackBerry QNX. "As a leader in mission-critical solutions, BlackBerry QNX is excited to enable so many ecosystem partners to deliver BlackBerry Jarvis across more sectors, offering rapid, trusted intelligence to companies, developers and regulators that need to protect IP, address compliance issues and deploy security resources where they are needed most."

The BlackBerry Jarvis partners include UPS Technology (Korea), KMS Technology Inc. (Korea), RT Solutions Inc. (Korea), Strategic Innovation Business Group, Macnica, Inc. (Japan), Hitachi Industry & Control Solutions, Ltd. (Japan), ISB Corporation (Japan), Nexty Electronics Corporation (Japan), SC Automotive Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Gopalam Embedded Systems Pte Ltd (India), AdvanTrak Technologies Private Limited (India), Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Mcloudware Technology Co., Limited (Taiwan), and Nanjing Leading R&D Information Technology Limited (China).

BlackBerry's partner news follows a spate of high-profile cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as networks and legacy systems are increasingly exposed by the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). In response, nations are introducing multiple safety and security standards for industries such as automotive, medical, industrial automation and rail. This shows no sign of slowing, with the Ponemon Institute1 finding that 9 out of 10 companies adopting IoT expect to experience a breach or attack caused by unsecured IoT devices in the next two years.

Earlier this year, BlackBerry Jarvis was also recognized as "Best in Breed" among leading binary analysis solutions by an Internal Research & Development project (IRAD). The analysis was conducted on behalf of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) by The Aerospace Corporation, and recommends the most proficient binary analysis solutions on the market for embedded software, citing BlackBerry Jarvis as the most promising and robust after a rigorous assessment of all the key players.

For more information on BlackBerry Jarvis please visit BlackBerry.com/Jarvis. To learn more about BlackBerry QNX IoT partners, please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/partners/qnx-partner-directory.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

1"A New Roadmap for Third Party IoT Risk Management – Ponemon Institute (June 3, 2020)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-channel-partners-select-blackberry-jarvis-to-secure-iot-software-301506275.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/20/c5180.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • Ukrainian historian: Putin made two huge miscalculations

    A Ukrainian historian wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made two major miscalculations regarding the invasion of Ukraine.Yaroslav Hrytsak, a historian and professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University, wrote that "Russian aggression has been met with heroic Ukrainian resistance and united the West."He referred to Putin as a "master tactician but inept strategist" and said he has made...

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • The S&P500 Is Gearing Up for 5500+

    The SPX has seen four consecutive >1% rallies this week. A feature that only has happened four times before in the index’s history.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Retreat as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and Asian stocks were steady as crude oil jumped and investors monitored ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections Li

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    Let's take a closer look at these three fantastic stock market deals. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is selling one of the world's most needed products right now: A coronavirus vaccine. The company has been generating billions of dollars in revenue and profit from this, its only commercialized product.