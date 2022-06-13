U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.25
    +10.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,598.00
    +71.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,347.50
    +51.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.50
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.52
    -0.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0150
    -0.3910 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,452.83
    -4,318.80 (-16.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.32
    -67.56 (-12.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,444.50
    -542.94 (-2.01%)
     

Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market revenue to reach $235mn by 2026, says Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·4 min read
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

Major choline chloride market players in Asia Pacific region include BASF, Eastman Chemicals, Balaji Amines, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients, Sigma Aldrich, GWH International, Fano Group Limited, SDA Products, Algry Quimica SL.

Pune, India, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Asia Pacific choline chloride market is forecast to register its name in the million-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 235 million by 2026.


With a rising need for effective treatments for a range of physiological and mental disorders, Asia Pacific choline chloride market trends are directed toward increased consumption by pharmaceutical companies. As indicated by the FDA approved Protara’s intravenous choline chloride, the demand for effective intestinal failure-associated liver disease (IFALD) treatments for patients dependent on parenteral nutrition has been augmenting.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1582/sample

Faulty lifestyle factors such as excessive smoking and drinking are adding to the number of patients suffering from liver conditions in the region. Due to the constant advancements in the medical, nutraceuticals, and animal feed industries, new technologies are facilitating more usage of the product across the countries in Asia Pacific.

Trace the following 4 developments to stay updated of Asia Pacific choline chloride market trends:

  • Role in livestock productivity

Choline chloride-based animal feed products come with a plethora of advantages including accelerated growth, optimal health, and productivity. They regulate cholesterol and blood serum fatty acid levels. As an essential part of pet and animal food, the product is added to feed for pigs, cows & calves, poultry, crustaceans, and fishes. Exogenous choline is necessary for meeting the choline requirements that natural sources do not satisfy, especially in lactating cows. The emphasis on enhanced dairy production to meet the milk requirements of a massive population base can significantly extend APAC choline chloride industry size.

  • Effective stabilizer in oil & gas sector

Widely used as a clay stabilizer, the compound accelerates the production rate of oil & gas companies. Being a cost-effective solution, the resumption of gas exploration activities in Japan, India, and China will encourage deployment in old and new oil & gas projects as a well-bore stabilizer in the post-pandemic landscape. When compared to other clay stabilizers, the compound is more effective and environmental-friendly. It functions as a shale swelling inhibitor for drilling fluid, workover fluid, and completion fluid, for preventing shale from expanding and hydrating.

  • Utilization of 98% grade products grows

Between 2020 and 2026, product demand from pharmaceutical and animal feed applications is likely to surpass expectations. The high purity of 98% grade choline chloride products is paving the way for their extensive usage. It is considered an ideal addition to poultry feed and pig feed due to its high nutrient content. It also acts as an effective food flavor enhancer. Asia Pacific choline chloride market share from the grade 98% segment is anticipated to register a growth of over 6.5% CAGR through the assessment timeframe.

Request for customization of this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1582/customize-this-report

  • Increasing number of liquid product orders

While choline chloride powder is also picking up momentum, the liquid products are being used by a growing number of end-users in APAC. Since these products are odorless, non-poisonous, drab, and soluble in water, they are suitable for a host of applications, including poultry feed and animal nutrition. By 2026, the liquid segment is slated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% in APAC choline chloride industry.

Feed grade aqueous choline chloride is suitable for direct spraying into premixes and animal feed and making the dry form as well. The easy storage benefit is encouraging its purchase amongst end-users, who need not invest more in storage equipment or worry about climatic conditions.

The health benefits of this organic compound range from prevention and treatment of liver disease to Alzheimer’s. It assists in memory loss, Tourette’s disease, cirrhosis, blood pressure control, and prevention of neural tube defects during pregnancy. Choline supplements regulate cholesterol levels, control mood swings, and prevent liver damage from excessive alcohol consumption. Asia Pacific choline chloride market share from the pharmaceutical applications is expected to augment substantially through 2026.

Some major choline chloride manufacturers and suppliers in Asia Pacific are as follows:

  • BASF SE

  • Balaji Amines

  • SDA Products

  • Sigma Aldrich

  • Eastman Chemicals

  • Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

  • GWH International

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals Scores Triple-Digit Gain With Bullish Numbers In Brain Cancer

    Day One said Monday more than 90% of patients with brain cancer benefited from its cancer drug, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • FDA Backs Pediatric Covid Shots; Here's Why Pfizer, Moderna Shares Crumbled

    FDA staffers said Pfizer's and Moderna's pediatric Covid vaccines are safe and effective, but both vaccine stocks toppled Monday.

  • Do Crispr And Vertex Have A 'Functional Cure' For Blood Diseases?

    Crispr Therapeutics could have a "functional cure" for two inherited blood diseases, analysts said Monday, but CRSP stock plummeted.

  • Tesla hired a boss to open up Singapore’s pricy car market. 12 months later he’s axed in Elon Musk’s purge

    One of the first victims of the company-wide headcount reduction in white collar jobs had just moved to Singapore for the polarizing CEO just 12 months ago.

  • Why Day One Biopharma Shares Are Surging Today

    Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN) shares are surging on initial data from the first 22 evaluable patients in the Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial for tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG), the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children. Initial data demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 64% and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 91%. The data included 14 partial responses and six patients with stable disease. All patients with stable disease (

  • New car prices rose again, everyone’s paying over sticker; when will the squeeze start to ease?

    The average new car sold for $47,148 last month—close to December's peak. Here's when experts think the inventory crunch will pass.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Al

  • bluebird bio (Finally) Nears Approval. What's Next?

    The gene therapy pioneer may earn approval years after initially teasing investors. It may not be time to celebrate.

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels owner team up for Jack & Coke canned cocktail

    Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels owner Brown-Forman announced a new agreement on Monday to distribute a ready-to-drink Jack & Coke cocktail.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil futures give up early losses to finish higher on tight supplies

    Oil futures finished higher on Monday after touching their lowest levels in nearly a week on concerns that renewed lockdowns in China would lead to lower energy demand. "Risk appetite is quickly leaving Wall Street and one of the few trades that is still looking attractive is oil," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA. "You can tell the oil market is very tight as even headlines of a deteriorating COVID outlook in China is not sending crude prices sharply lower," he said. Libya's oil produc

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Oil Withstands Broader Market Drop on Tight Supply Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures shrugged off a broader market selloff, sustained by a growing belief that even an economic slowdown would fail to alleviate an ongoing supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already S

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Tumbled Despite Hot Weather

    Natural gas markets tumbled during the trading session on Monday as we continue to see a lot of volatility in this market.