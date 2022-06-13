Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market revenue to reach $235mn by 2026, says Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Asia Pacific choline chloride market is forecast to register its name in the million-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 235 million by 2026.





With a rising need for effective treatments for a range of physiological and mental disorders, Asia Pacific choline chloride market trends are directed toward increased consumption by pharmaceutical companies. As indicated by the FDA approved Protara’s intravenous choline chloride, the demand for effective intestinal failure-associated liver disease (IFALD) treatments for patients dependent on parenteral nutrition has been augmenting.

Faulty lifestyle factors such as excessive smoking and drinking are adding to the number of patients suffering from liver conditions in the region. Due to the constant advancements in the medical, nutraceuticals, and animal feed industries, new technologies are facilitating more usage of the product across the countries in Asia Pacific.

Trace the following 4 developments to stay updated of Asia Pacific choline chloride market trends:

Role in livestock productivity

Choline chloride-based animal feed products come with a plethora of advantages including accelerated growth, optimal health, and productivity. They regulate cholesterol and blood serum fatty acid levels. As an essential part of pet and animal food, the product is added to feed for pigs, cows & calves, poultry, crustaceans, and fishes. Exogenous choline is necessary for meeting the choline requirements that natural sources do not satisfy, especially in lactating cows. The emphasis on enhanced dairy production to meet the milk requirements of a massive population base can significantly extend APAC choline chloride industry size .

Effective stabilizer in oil & gas sector

Widely used as a clay stabilizer, the compound accelerates the production rate of oil & gas companies. Being a cost-effective solution, the resumption of gas exploration activities in Japan, India, and China will encourage deployment in old and new oil & gas projects as a well-bore stabilizer in the post-pandemic landscape. When compared to other clay stabilizers, the compound is more effective and environmental-friendly. It functions as a shale swelling inhibitor for drilling fluid, workover fluid, and completion fluid, for preventing shale from expanding and hydrating.

Utilization of 98% grade products grows

Between 2020 and 2026, product demand from pharmaceutical and animal feed applications is likely to surpass expectations. The high purity of 98% grade choline chloride products is paving the way for their extensive usage. It is considered an ideal addition to poultry feed and pig feed due to its high nutrient content. It also acts as an effective food flavor enhancer. Asia Pacific choline chloride market share from the grade 98% segment is anticipated to register a growth of over 6.5% CAGR through the assessment timeframe.

Increasing number of liquid product orders

While choline chloride powder is also picking up momentum, the liquid products are being used by a growing number of end-users in APAC. Since these products are odorless, non-poisonous, drab, and soluble in water, they are suitable for a host of applications, including poultry feed and animal nutrition. By 2026, the liquid segment is slated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% in APAC choline chloride industry.

Feed grade aqueous choline chloride is suitable for direct spraying into premixes and animal feed and making the dry form as well. The easy storage benefit is encouraging its purchase amongst end-users, who need not invest more in storage equipment or worry about climatic conditions.

The health benefits of this organic compound range from prevention and treatment of liver disease to Alzheimer’s. It assists in memory loss, Tourette’s disease, cirrhosis, blood pressure control, and prevention of neural tube defects during pregnancy. Choline supplements regulate cholesterol levels, control mood swings, and prevent liver damage from excessive alcohol consumption. Asia Pacific choline chloride market share from the pharmaceutical applications is expected to augment substantially through 2026.

Some major choline chloride manufacturers and suppliers in Asia Pacific are as follows:

BASF SE

Balaji Amines

SDA Products

Sigma Aldrich

Eastman Chemicals

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GWH International

