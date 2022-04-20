Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Markets, 2022-2027 - Increased Investments from Colocation Providers as Well as Hyperscale Operators

Company Logo

APAC Data Center Power Market

APAC Data Center Power Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2022-2027.



APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers as well as hyperscale operators.

In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and adoption of advanced technologies like big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.

APAC DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA are widely adopted in APAC. Over the forecast period, however, < 500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR in the region, owing to edge data centers, and rack and row level adoption by hyperscale operators.

In 2021, China contributed to over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. Within power infrastructure, UPS systems witnessed the highest investment share, followed by generators.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including countries such as Indonesia and Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.

Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions like US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. Therefore, vendors are making efforts to overcome the challenges.

Story continues

As the APAC data center market is one of the fastest-growing markets across the globe, it is witnessing intense competition owing to the heightened interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions.

Prominent Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

Anord Mardix

Advanced Energy

ATEN International

Austin Hughes Electronics

BACHMANN Group

Borri Group

Canovate Group

Centiel

Chatsworth Products

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE designs

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

KOHLER (SDMO)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Socomec

Elcom International

Enconnex

EverExceed Industrial

Exide Technologies

Fuji Electric

Generac Power Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER

INNIO

Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

KOHLER

Kokam (SOLAREDGE)

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Powertek

Pramac (PR Industrial)

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

Saft (TOTAL)

Thycon

Toshiba

VYCON

ZincFive

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Power Architecture in Data Centers

7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.4 List of Submarine Cables in Apac

7.5 Electricity Pricing Across APAC Countries



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Innovative Data Center Technologies

8.2 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

8.3 Adoption of Carbon-Free Energy Sources

8.4 Adoption of Lithium-Ion Ups Battery Technology

8.5 Emergence of Fuel Cells

8.6 Adoption of Software-Defined Data Center (Sddc) and Advanced Monitoring



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Covid-19 Impact on Data Center Investments

9.2 Power Outages in APAC Data Centers

9.3 Increase in Data Center Investments

9.4 Growth in Rack Power Density

9.5 Adoption of Modular Power Solutions



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Infrastructure Maintenance Cost

10.2 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

10.3 High Procurement Cost of Efficient Power Infrastructure



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Electrical Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Ups Systems

12.3 Generators

12.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

12.5 Power Distribution Units

12.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



13 Ups Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 < =500 Kva Ups Systems

13.4 500-1,000 Kva Ups Systems

13.5 >1,000 Kva Ups Systems



14 Generators

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 0-1.5 Mw Generators

14.3 >1.5-3 Mw Generators

14.4 >3 Mw Generators



15 Tier Standards

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Tier I & II

15.4 Tier III

15.5 Tier IV



16 Geography

16.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine



17 China



18 Hong Kong



19 Australia



20 New Zealand



21 India



22 Japan



23 Taiwan



24 South Korea



25 Rest of APAC



26 Southeast Asian Countries



27 Singapore



28 Indonesia



29 Malaysia



30 Philippines



31 Thailand



32 Vietnam



33 Other Southeast Asia Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruwwc7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



