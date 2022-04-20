U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Markets, 2022-2027 - Increased Investments from Colocation Providers as Well as Hyperscale Operators

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

APAC Data Center Power Market

APAC Data Center Power Market
APAC Data Center Power Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2022-2027.

APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers as well as hyperscale operators.

In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and adoption of advanced technologies like big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.

APAC DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA are widely adopted in APAC. Over the forecast period, however, < 500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR in the region, owing to edge data centers, and rack and row level adoption by hyperscale operators.

In 2021, China contributed to over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. Within power infrastructure, UPS systems witnessed the highest investment share, followed by generators.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including countries such as Indonesia and Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.

Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions like US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. Therefore, vendors are making efforts to overcome the challenges.

As the APAC data center market is one of the fastest-growing markets across the globe, it is witnessing intense competition owing to the heightened interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions.

Prominent Vendors

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AEG Power Solutions

  • Anord Mardix

  • Advanced Energy

  • ATEN International

  • Austin Hughes Electronics

  • BACHMANN Group

  • Borri Group

  • Canovate Group

  • Centiel

  • Chatsworth Products

  • Cyber Power Systems

  • Delta Electronics

  • EAE designs

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Legrand

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • KOHLER (SDMO)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Socomec

  • Elcom International

  • Enconnex

  • EverExceed Industrial

  • Exide Technologies

  • Fuji Electric

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

  • Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • HITZINGER

  • INNIO

  • Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

  • KOHLER

  • Kokam (SOLAREDGE)

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Panduit

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Powertek

  • Pramac (PR Industrial)

  • Riello Elettronica Group

  • Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

  • Saft (TOTAL)

  • Thycon

  • Toshiba

  • VYCON

  • ZincFive

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Power Architecture in Data Centers
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.4 List of Submarine Cables in Apac
7.5 Electricity Pricing Across APAC Countries

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.2 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments
8.3 Adoption of Carbon-Free Energy Sources
8.4 Adoption of Lithium-Ion Ups Battery Technology
8.5 Emergence of Fuel Cells
8.6 Adoption of Software-Defined Data Center (Sddc) and Advanced Monitoring

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Covid-19 Impact on Data Center Investments
9.2 Power Outages in APAC Data Centers
9.3 Increase in Data Center Investments
9.4 Growth in Rack Power Density
9.5 Adoption of Modular Power Solutions

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Infrastructure Maintenance Cost
10.2 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.3 High Procurement Cost of Efficient Power Infrastructure

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis

12 Electrical Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Ups Systems
12.3 Generators
12.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
12.5 Power Distribution Units
12.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

13 Ups Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 < =500 Kva Ups Systems
13.4 500-1,000 Kva Ups Systems
13.5 >1,000 Kva Ups Systems

14 Generators
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 0-1.5 Mw Generators
14.3 >1.5-3 Mw Generators
14.4 >3 Mw Generators

15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Tier I & II
15.4 Tier III
15.5 Tier IV

16 Geography
16.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

17 China

18 Hong Kong

19 Australia

20 New Zealand

21 India

22 Japan

23 Taiwan

24 South Korea

25 Rest of APAC

26 Southeast Asian Countries

27 Singapore

28 Indonesia

29 Malaysia

30 Philippines

31 Thailand

32 Vietnam

33 Other Southeast Asia Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruwwc7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


