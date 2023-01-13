Asia-Pacific Data Centre Developments Report 2022: 60+ Facilities by 48 DC Providers Build-outs as of Mid-2022
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Asia-Pacific as well as details of the proposed development(s).
The Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across twelve Asian Countries (including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) using DCP's unique database of third- party Data Centres in Asia-Pacific collated at mid-point of 2022.
The report reveals that there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts since 2021. The analyst identifies over 60 facilities by some 48 DC Providers build-outs as of mid-2022 - making a significant year-on-year increase in the number of new Data Centre projects.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Executive Summary
Asia-Pacific Data Centre Development Overview
The key locations for Data Centre Development
Australia
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Hong Kong
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Indonesia
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Japan
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Korea (South)
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Malaysia
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
New Zealand
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Philippines
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Singapore
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Taiwan
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Thailand
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Vietnam
Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
Summary
Conclusion - Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific 2022
Companies Mentioned
AirTrunk SYD-2 Data Centre
Bridge Data Centres
Datagrid Data Centre
Equinix Data Centre SG-5
ESR
GDS Holdings Data Centre
Guangdong Data Centre
KT Cloud Data Centre
Landlease/PDG Data Centre
NRT10
NTT Ho Chi Minh Data Centre
